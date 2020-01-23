In a battle between the top-two teams in TAPPS 2A, nothing could slow down the No. 1 team in the state.
The top-ranked Alpha Omega Academy Lions squared off against No. 2 Conroe Covenant Thursday night. And for the second time this season, they outmatched their top competition for the District 6 title.
Riding a 28-point night from junior guard Wade Williams, Alpha Omega cruised to a 64-41 victory in front of a raucous home crowd.
“It was a huge crowd tonight,” AOA head coach Wes Jones said. “We have great fans and we had a lot of support. I thought the guys got caught up with that a little bit in the first half — and they're a good team. You have to put the accelerator down and stay on it, or they're going to come back on you.
“We had a huge third quarter. We just talked at halftime about if we played our game, shots would fall.”
Covenant stayed within striking distance throughout the first half, and even led briefly in the opening quarter. However, the Lions began to create separation in the second quarter, taking a 33-23 lead into the break following a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Williams.
What looked like a competitive match for most of the first half turned in the complete opposite direction as the third quarter got underway. After a Covenant 3-pointer on the opening possession cut the AOA lead down to single digits, Williams knocked down a triple of his own to spark a 10-0 run.
The Cougars momentarily broke their cold spell with a layup, but a deep 3-pointer from senior guard Abed Shamas marked the start of a 16-0 Alpha Omega run that put the game out of reach. The Lions outscored their opponent 23-3 over the final 7 ½ minutes of the third quarter, stretching their lead to 56-28 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Shamas.
Shamas finished with 16 points for the Lions, while sophomore guard Harrison Allen added 13 — all of which were scored in the first half.
“Our nerves kind of settle when we go to halftime,” Williams said. “When that happens, we play like our true selves.”
“After halftime we were able to calm down,” added Shamas. “Coach gave a good speech and we were able to ignore the crowd and play at our own pace.”
While the Lions — 5-0 in district play — still have half of their league slate remaining, they understandably have higher aspirations than another regular-season title.
After falling to Bryan Allen Academy in the state semifinals last year, Alpha Omega’s players are confident they can take the next step.
“We have bigger size this year,” Shamas said. “Last year was my first year coming to Alpha, and it was Wade's second. Now we get along better and there's much better team chemistry. And we have a great shooter in Harrison Allen. Him and (freshman forward) Kaden Judie have been doing great things.”
Alpha Omega will receive another notable test this weekend, with No. 3 Galveston O’Connell set to roll into town on Saturday.
“O'Connell is a good team also, and they're very physical,” Jones said. “We're going to have to keep our head, keep our composure and do what we do. If we do that and play hard, I think we'll be fine.”
