The first full weekend of FCS football is in the books, bringing with it unlikely blowouts, expected results and a thrilling finish in a top-10 showdown.
Here’s a look at sports editor Josh Criswell’s ballot for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, which will be released every week throughout the season.
1. North Dakota State
The Bison took control of Sunday’s game against Youngstown State from the opening kickoff, cruising to a 25-7 victory that was more lopsided than the final score would indicate. North Dakota State completely shut down the opposing offense, outside of one second-half scoring drive, while the running back duo of Kamal Johnson and Jalen Bussey combined to rush for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 7.2 yards per carry. Zeb Noland wasn't very productive in his first start at quarterback, completing just 9-of-18 passes for 74 yards, but he didn't make any crucial mistakes and showed the capability to manage an offense that will likely lean heavy on the run.
2. South Dakota State
While it’s difficult to label a season opener as a must-win game, Friday’s top-10 showdown between the Jackrabbits and Northern Iowa had as close of a feel to it as you’re going to get in Week 1. South Dakota State came out on top 24-20, but it wasn’t a pretty win — particularly on offense. If not for a blocked punt that set up an easy touchdown late in the first half and a last-minute defensive breakdown by UNI, there’s a good chance the Jackrabbits would’ve been held scoreless for the final 2 ½ quarters — and potentially lost by double-digits. However, third-string freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski's poise down the stretch, as well as the fact that running back Pierre Strong looked unstoppable at times, bodes well for an offense that will need to be significantly better before it heads on the road to face a scorching hot North Dakota team on Saturday.
3. James Madison
It’s difficult to tell much from a game that pits a national title contender against a non-scholarship team, but that didn’t stop James Madison from providing its fans with optimism for the 2021 spring season. The Dukes steamrolled Morehead State 52-0, showcasing a dominant defense and elite rushing attack in the process. JMU’s backfield quartet of Latrele Palmer, Solomon Vanhorse, Jawon Hamilton and Percy Agyei-Obese combined to rush for 356 yards and nine touchdowns on 8.5 yards per carry, easing worries of a dropoff on offense following the departure of senior quarterback and CAA Player of the Year Ben DiNucci.
4. Weber State
Weber State is scheduled to open its season on Saturday against Idaho State.
5. Villanova
Villanova is scheduled to open its season on March 6 against Stony Brook.
6. Kennesaw State
Kennesaw State is scheduled to open its season Saturday against Shorter University.
7. Northern Iowa
There’s no doubt that Northern Iowa has its back against the wall after dropping its opener — in a season with just six at-large playoff bids, even a perennial power like the Missouri Valley Football Conference isn’t guaranteed three postseason spots. That said, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Panthers following their 24-20 loss to SDSU. The UNI defense made an early case as one of the best in the country, essentially shutting down the Jackrabbits for two quarters after falling behind by double-digits just before halftime. The offense left much to be desired, but it should also be noted that the Panthers’ top-two receivers — Walter Payton Award candidate Isaiah Weston and Kansas transfer Quan Hampton — didn’t finish the game due to injuries, with Weston leaving midway through the second quarter.
8. North Dakota
Nobody impressed more with their Week 1 performance than the Fighting Hawks, who embarrassed Southern Illinois — a preseason Top 25 team according to multiple polls — in a 44-21 blowout. North Dakota, playing its first game as a member of the MVFC, forced five turnovers while racking up 229 rushing yards. After falling behind 7-0 early, the Fighting Hawks stunned their opponent with a 44-7 run that put the game well out of reach. UND will look to carry over the momentum from Saturday’s win into a showdown with South Dakota State this week.
9. Nicholls
Nicholls took care of business in its first contest of 2021, beating Lincoln University 87-3. However, while the Colonels did set a new school record for points, it’s also worth noting that they did so against a Division II team that went 1-10 last season. With games against presumed Southland Conference bottom-dwellers Lamar and Northwestern State the next couple weeks, Nicholls could have three blowout victories on its resume before a potential de facto Southland title game against Sam Houston on March 13.
10. Sam Houston
Sam Houston is scheduled to open its season Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana.
11. Furman
As expected, the Paladins opened the spring with a blowout victory over one of the worst teams in the FCS, beating Western Carolina 35-7.
12. Wofford
The Terriers started their SoCon title defense on the right foot Saturday, rolling past Mercer 31-14 after scoring the first 17 points of the game. It’s only one week in, but it’s looking like there’s a good chance the season finale between Wofford and Furman could determine the conference champion.
13. Albany
Albany is scheduled to open its season on March 5 against New Hampshire.
14. Eastern Washington
Eastern Washington is scheduled to open its season Saturday against Idaho.
15. Illinois State
Illinois State is scheduled to open its season Saturday against South Dakota.
16. New Hampshire
New Hampshire is scheduled to open its season on March 5 against Albany.
17. Jacksonville State
Jacksonville State is scheduled to open its season Sunday against Tennessee Tech.
18. Monmouth
Monmouth is scheduled to open its season on March 13 against Robert Morris.
19. Delaware
Delaware is scheduled to open its season on March 6 against Maine.
20. McNeese
The Cowboys delivered the most thrilling victory so far this spring in last week's FCS opener, storming back from 14 down in the final three minutes to beat Tarleton State 40-37 in double-overtime. Senior quarterback Cody Orgeron, the most seasoned signal-caller in the Southland, compiled 278 total yards and five touchdowns. Adding to the impressive nature of McNeese’s win was Tarleton State’s blowout victory over FBS New Mexico State on Sunday.
21. Tarleton State
Fresh off a heartbreaking defeat, the Texans showed no signs of a letdown. Tarleton State throttled New Mexico State 43-17 after jumping out to a 26-point lead by halftime, with senior quarterback Cameron Burston erupting for 332 total yards and four touchdowns.
22. Southeast Louisiana
Southeastern Louisiana is scheduled to open its season Saturday against Sam Houston.
23. South Carolina State
South Carolina State is scheduled to open its season on March 6 against Howard.
24. Tennessee Tech
Trailing by double digits in the second half against an Austin Peay team that was pegged as a preseason Top 25 pick by multiple polls, the Golden Eagles willed their way to victory despite a pedestrian offensive performance. Tennessee Tech averaged just 2.8 yards per play and was out-gained by 217 yards. However, thanks to a three-turnover performance from the defense, the Eagles were able to jump out to an early lead in the Ohio Valley Conference.
25. Chattanooga
Chattanooga is scheduled to open its season Saturday against Wofford.
