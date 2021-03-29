The latest slate of games produced little movement at the top of the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, which was reflected in The Item's ballot for this week.
Five top-10 teams remained idle — whether due to a bye week, COVID postponements or a preseason playoff hopeful pulling the plug on its season after falling out of postseason contention. As a result, our top-five teams remained the same, albeit with some shuffling at the 3-5 spots.
Here’s a look at The Item’s ballot for this week’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll:
1. South Dakota State - Last week: No. 1 (The Item), No. 4 (Stats Perform)
The Jackrabbits were one of two MVFC teams in the top-five to be hurt by Southern Illinois' latest slip-up, with both's result against the Salukis factoring into this week's ballot. South Dakota State thrashed SIU 44-3 a little over a week ago, compared to North Dakota State's 24-point beating at the hands of a team that likely wouldn’t be sniffing the Top 25 if not for conference alignment. Unless Southern Illinois keeps freefalling, SDSU can pencil in at least two Top 25 wins, with a top-five showdown with NDSU looming.
2. Sam Houston - Last week: No. 2 (The Item), No. 5 (Stats Perform)
While the Bearkats didn’t play over the weekend, their resume received a boost as a result of Nicholls’ 30-point win over Incarnate Word. It will be interesting to see the mental gymnastics used to discredit the Sam Houston defense now, with the perceived notion that they “haven’t played anybody” collapsing as the Colonels hung 75 points on UIW (the Bearkats beat then-No. 7 Nicholls 71-17 earlier this month).
3. James Madison - Last week: No. 5 (The Item), No. 1 (Stats Perform)
The Dukes showed no signs of rust after going 21 days between games due to a COVID-related pause, rolling over Williams and Mary 38-10 in a game that had the makings of a blowout by the end of the first quarter. James Madison stays at No. 1 in the latest rankings, but they’ll need to play at least one Top 25 team before they take over the top spot in this ballot.
4. North Dakota State - Last week: No. 5 (The Item), No. 2 (Stats Perform)
With last Saturday’s game being postponed and this week’s top-five showdown against SDSU potentially in jeopardy due to COVID issues, the Bison find themselves in an interesting position. They have easily the worst loss of any top-five team, which became even uglier as Southern Illinois was eliminated from playoff contention on a last-second Missouri State field goal. At the same time, North Dakota State’s 25-0 shutout of Missouri State — which has moved into the Top 25 and a four-way tie for first in the MVFC — is looking better with each passing week.
5. Weber State - Last week: No. 4 (The Item), No. 3 (Stats Perform)
Coming off a 32-point loss to Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona appeared set to do the unthinkable on Saturday. Weber State had other plans. In the highlight of the weekend, Randall Johnson hit Justin Malone on a 50-yard Hail Mary as time expired to lift the Wildcats to a 28-23 victory — and keep them in the top-five for the time being. With no Eastern Washington on the schedule, WSU is poised to finish the regular season undefeated and secure a top-four seed. But then again, nobody could’ve predicted that it would take a last-second miracle heave to beat a Big Sky bottom-dweller, either.
6. Delaware
7. North Dakota State
8. VMI
9. Kennesaw State
10. Murray State
11. Nicholls
12. UC Davis
13. Richmond
14. Monmouth
15. Jacksonville State
16. Eastern Washington
17. Villanova
18. Missouri State
19. Austin Peay
20. Rhode Island
21. Gardner-Webb
22. Incarnate Word
23. Maine
24. New Hampshire
25. San Diego
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.