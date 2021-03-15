Another weekend, another shakeup in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.
With last week producing a relatively tame set of results, Week 4 provided no shortage of intrigue — with three top-10 upsets and a historic top-15 blowout headlining the chaos.
Here’s a look at The Item’s ballot for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll:
1. North Dakota - Last week: No. 1 (The Item), No. 3 (Stats Perform)
The Fighting Hawks rolled past Western Illinois with ease 38-21, picking up their fourth consecutive double-digit win to start the season. Perhaps the biggest game in program history is coming up this Saturday: a potential top-five showdown with North Dakota State at the Fargodome.
2. Sam Houston - Last week: No. 7 (The Item), No. 12 (Stats Perform)
With a 71-17 drubbing of No. 7 Nicholls on Saturday, the Bearkats proved that — after back-to-back down seasons — they are undoubtedly back among the top FCS national title contenders. If healthy, Sam Houston is the most explosive team in the country, with an early Walter Payton Award candidate in junior quarterback Eric Schmid and a defense that could produce multiple NFL players.
3. Weber State - Last week: No. 2 (The Item), No. 2 (Stats Perform)
After winning their season opener by 28 points, the Wildcats came back down to earth against UC Davis. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, however, Weber State rode a 15-point third quarter to an 18-13 victory in what should be one of its toughest Big Sky matchups this spring.
4. James Madison - Last week: No. 3 (The Item), No. 1 (Stats Perform)
Did not play.
5. Southern Illinois - Last week: No. 15 (The Item), No. 10 (Stats Perform)
The Salukis have been one of the toughest teams to gauge this season, with a blowout loss to start the season, a blowout win over the No. 1 team in the country and a close call against a winless Youngstown State team. But after storming back from a 13-point halftime deficit to beat No. 4 Northern Iowa 17-16, there’s no denying that Southern Illinois has one of the best playoff resumes in the Missouri Valley.
6. Jacksonville State - Last week: No. 8 (The Item), No. 10 (Stats Perform)
While they haven’t faced a significant challenge yet this spring, the Gamecocks’ early-season dominance cannot be ignored. They’ve won their first three games by a combined 56 points, building momentum as they prepare to close out the season with a four-game stretch that includes three fringe Top 25 opponents in Austin Peay, Southeast Missouri State and Murray State.
7. Kennesaw State - Last week: No. 9 (The Item), No. 9 (Stats Perform)
The Owls nearly allowed a double-digit lead to slip away in the fourth quarter on Saturday before eventually holding off Charleston Southern 24-19. The schedule is about to pick up significantly for a largely untested Kennesaw State team, with games against Dixie State, Gardner-Webb and Monmouth in the coming weeks.
8. South Dakota State - Last week: No. 10 (The Item), No. 8 (Stats Perform)
The Jackrabbits flirted with an upset loss on Saturday that could've all but derailed their postseason hopes. They managed to hold off Youngstown State 19-17, but will need to play much better this week against a Southern Illinois team with two top-five wins already.
9. North Dakota State - Last week: No. 11 (The Item), No. 5 (Stats Perform)
With the exception of their 25-0 shutout of Missouri State two weeks back, the Bison have not looked like one of the top-tier teams in the FCS this spring. That continued on Saturday, with a less-than stellar showing in a 21-13 win over winless Illinois State. North Dakota State has a chance to change that perception this weekend, as they go head-to-head with a UND team that has made a strong case as the No. 1 team in the country.
10. Delaware - Last week: No. 19 (The Item), No. 19 (Stats Perform)
A couple of factors played into the Blue Hens climbing nine spots in this week’s ballot, with one being the fact that Maine — which Delaware crushed 37-0 in its season opener — bounced back to upset No. 13 Albany this week. The other was Saturday’s 31-3 beatdown of a Stony Brook team that came within three points of upsetting Villanova the week before.
11. Incarnate Word - Last week: No. 13 (The Item), No. 25 (Stats Perform)
12. Northern Iowa - Last week: No. 4 (The Item), No. 4 (Stats Perform)
13. Nicholls - Last week: No. 5 (The Item), No. 7 (Stats Perform)
14. Villanova - Last week: No. 6 (The Item), No. 6 (Stats Perform)
15. Chattanooga - Last week: No. 14 (The Item), No. 14 (Stats Perform)
16. VMI - Last week: No. 20 (The Item), NR (Stats Perform)
17. Alabama A&M - Last week: No. 18 (The Item), NR (Stats Perform)
18. Jackson State - Last week: No. 19 (The Item), NR (Stats Perform)
19. Southeastern Louisiana - Last week: No. 21 (The Item), No. 18 (Stats Perform)
20. Eastern Washington - Last week: No. 23 (The Item), No. 16 (Stats Perform)
21. Albany - Last week: No. 12 (The Item), No. 13 (Stats Perform)
22. Monmouth - Last week: No. 17 (The Item), No. 24 (Stats Perform)
23. New Hampshire - Last week: No. 22 (The Item), No. 17 (Stats Perform)
24. Furman - Last week: No. 24 (The Item), No. 15 (Stats Perform)
25. Murray State - Last week: No. NR (The Item), NR (Stats Perform)
