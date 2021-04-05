With only two weeks left in the regular season, the FCS playoff picture is beginning to take shape.
Several ranked teams — such as Nicholls and UC Davis — have eliminated themselves from postseason contention, with others — like VMI and Murray State — being pushed to the brink following losses last week. As for the top contenders, however, not much has changed.
Here’s a look at The Item’s ballot for this week’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll:
1. South Dakota State - Last week: No. 1
A tight race at the top of the Missouri Valley will receive a little bit of clarity next weekend, assuming South Dakota State and North Dakota State are able to square off on April 17 in a regular season finale that should determine a top-two seed.
2. Sam Houston - Last week: No. 2
After beating back-to-back opponents by more than 50 points, Sam Houston had an opportunity to move into the top spot in this ballot with a convincing road win over Northwestern State last week. The Bearkats pulled out a 24-16 victory, but didn’t provide the dominant display necessary to vault them to the top spot. Regardless, wins over McNeese and Incarnate Word the next two weeks should be enough to land them a pivotal top-four seed.
3. James Madison - Last week: No. 3
The Dukes were the top overall seed in the FCS championship committee’s initial rankings, which were unveiled last Thursday. However, with their last two games being canceled and no replacement opponents lined up at the moment, it’s uncertain where they will end up on Selection Sunday — especially if Sam Houston, Delaware and Weber State finish out with undefeated records and more impressive resumes.
4. North Dakota State - Last week: No. 4
For the Bison, it’s pretty simple: win against SDSU on April 17 and you’re likely the No. 1 seed, lose and you could end up in the double digits. First, however, they have to get through a road test against a Northern Iowa team that is more dangerous than it’s 3-3 record would indicate.
5. Delaware - Last week: No. 6
The Blue Hens will have a strong case for the best undefeated resume in the country if they close out the regular season with wins over Delaware State and Villanova. Despite having only played three games this spring, Delaware is still out-scoring teams a combined 103-24 — including a 14-point win over then-No. 18 Rhode Island.
6. Weber State - Last week: No. 5
The Wildcats haven’t done much to live up to lofty preseason expectations, needing second-half comebacks to beat UC Davis, Northern Arizona and Southern Utah in their past three games. But at 4-0 and on the way to a Big Sky championship, Weber State is still very much in the conversation for a top-four seed.
7. North Dakota - Last week: No. 7
It's been a roller coaster season for North Dakota to say the least. After rising to a school-record No. 2 in the polls, the Fighting Hawks suffered a 21-point loss to North Dakota State on March 20. They haven't played since due to COVID issues and the opt-out of Illinois State, with April 17 against Youngstown State being the only game left on their schedule.
8. Kennesaw State - Last week: No. 9
It all comes down to this weekend in the Big South Conference, as undefeateds Kennesaw State and Monmouth go head-to-head in what will serve as a de facto play-in game for the FCS playoffs. The Owls, at 4-0, have a slightly better resume than their counterpart. Without a true quality win, however, they'll still need to secure an auto-bid to feel comfortable about making the postseason.
9. Jacksonville State - Last week: No. 15
The Gamecocks rebounded from their first setback of the spring in convincing fashion, rolling over Eastern Illinois 44-23. Jacksonville State will clinch a playoff berth with a win over Murray State on Sunday, a development that could put JSU in position for a top-six seed.
10. Monmouth - Last week: No. 14
Much like Kennesaw State, this weekend will be the deciding factor in Monmouth’s playoff fate. The Hawks have been downright dominant when they've played this spring, beating their first two opponents by an average of 23.5 points. With only four games on the schedule, though, it’s tough to imagine them having any shot at an at-large spot.
11. Eastern Washington
12. Villanova
13. Missouri State
14. Richmond
15. Austin Peay
16. East Tennessee State
17. VMI
18. Murray State
19. Rhode Island
20. UC Davis
21. Incarnate Word
22. Nicholls
23. Southeastern Louisiana
24. New Hampshire
25. Duquesne
