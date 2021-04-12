The final week of the FCS regular season is here, and the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 is as jumbled as ever.
COVID issues and a rash of opt-outs from teams outside the playoff picture have taken a handful of games off the schedule, making it nearly impossible to gauge where some of the top contenders stack up against each other.
The most notable change in this week's ballot is a pair of undefeated teams — Sam Houston and Delaware — making the jump into the top-two following double-digit victories, with Monmouth leaping four spots to No. 6 after throttling No. 7 Kennesaw State 42-17.
These rankings are hardly set in stone, however, with a top-five Dakota Marker showdown to determine a likely No. 1 seed looming this weekend.
Here's a look at The Item's ballot for this week's Stats Perform FCS Top 25:
1. Sam Houston (Last week: 2)
2. Delaware (Last week: 5)
3. South Dakota St (Last week: 1)
4. James Madison (Last week: 3)
5. North Dakota St (Last week: 4)
6. Monmouth (Last week: 10)
7. Weber State (Last week: 6)
8. North Dakota (Last week: 7)
9. Jacksonville State (Last week: 9)
10. Eastern Washington (Last week: 11)
11. Missouri State
12. Villanova
13. Richmond
14. SE Louisiana
15. Kennesaw State
16. Austin Peay
17. VMI
18. Sacred Heart
19. Murray State
20. Rhode Island
21. Alabama A&M
22. UC Davis
23. Mercer
24. ETSU
25. Southern Illinois
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.