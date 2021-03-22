A jumbled mess at the top of the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 got even messier over the weekend, with COVID issues in the CAA and a three-way tie atop the Missouri Valley Football Conference preventing any team from separating itself from the pack.
Here’s a look at The Item’s ballot for this week’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll:
1. South Dakota State - Last week: No. 8 (The Item), No. 6 (Stats Perform)
The Jackrabbits make the largest jump in this week’s top-10, vaulting to the top spot after dismantling No. 5 Southern Illinois 44-3. With All-American running back Pierre Strong sidelined, Isaiah Davis rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns, while freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski added 103 yards and two scores on the ground. When it comes to MVFC resumes, SDSU and North Dakota State are nearly even. The Jackrabbits get the edge at this point in the season, however, with their slightly more impressive “best win” and NDSU’s 24-point loss to SIU being the deciding factors.
2. Sam Houston - Last week: No. 2 (The Item), No. 7 (Stats Perform)
All-American Howard transfer Jequez Ezzard inserted himself into the Walter Payton Award discussion during Sam Houston’s 62-7 rout of Lamar on Saturday, compiling 230 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns without playing a snap in the second half. Junior quarterback Eric Schmid — who leads the FCS in total offense (443 yards per game) and passing efficiency (187.6) this spring — added on six more scores in three quarters to lead the nation's top-ranked offense, which is averaging 614 yards and 57 points through three games. Defensively, the Bearkats forced four turnovers for the second consecutive game, while allowing just 26 yards on 34 carries. There’s a good chance this is the highest Sam Houston will appear on a ballot this week, but with a 54-point win over then-No. 7 Nicholls on its resume, the undefeated Bearkats edge out a Bison team with a more impressive “best win” but also an ugly loss.
3. North Dakota State - Last week: No. 9 (The Item), No. 4 (Stats Perform)
North Dakota State looked like its old self on Saturday, turning a close contest into a 21-point blowout with a dominant finish that removed any doubt that the Bison are a top national title contender. Fullback Hunter Luepke led an unstoppable NDSU rushing attack, racking up 195 yards and three touchdowns on his way to earning MVFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. The passing game left much to be desired — outside of a late first-half touchdown pass from Zeb Noland — but the Bison still thoroughly out-matched the No. 2 team in the country, in large part due to a defense that held UND to 1-of-13 on third- and fourth-down conversions. As with about five teams, NDSU can make a case as the top team in the country this spring. Their 24-point season-opening loss to Southern Illinois — which has all but exited the playoff race — keeps them at No. 3 for now, but with a likely top-three showdown looming in two weeks against South Dakota State, the Bison will have their chance to reclaim the top spot soon enough.
4. Weber State - Last week: No. 3 (The Item), No. 3 (Stats Perform)
A weekend of top-10 blowouts in the MVFC, as well as a lack of sample size from Weber State, resulted in the Wildcats dropping one spot to No. 4 in this week’s ballot. That said, their Top 25 win over UC Davis in their last game gives them arguably the second-best undefeated resume in the FCS, behind Sam Houston. And during a season with a watered-down Big Sky, Weber State seems to have a path to cruise to a top-four seed.
5. James Madison - Last week: No. 3 (The Item), No. 1 (Stats Perform)
After taking over the No. 1 ranking on March 1, James Madison has been the toughest national title contender to get a read on. They squeaked out a three-point win against an unimpressive Elon team to start the month, and haven’t played since due to COVID-related issues. Greg Madia of the Daily News Record reports that the Dukes will return to practice on Monday, with hopes of playing William & Mary on Saturday. On the basis of projection and being undefeated coming off a season in which it was the national title runner-up, JMU makes as good a case as anyone to be the top team in the polls. But their accomplishments so far this year simply don’t match up to undefeated teams above them at this point.
6. Jacksonville State - Last week: No. 8 (The Item), No. 10 (Stats Perform)
7. North Dakota - Last week: No. 1 (The Item), No. 2 (Stats Perform)
8. Kennesaw State - Last week: No. 7 (The Item), No. 9 (Stats Perform)
9. Delaware - Last week: No. 10 (The Item), No. 12 (Stats Perform)
10. Incarnate Word - Last week: No. 11 (The Item), No. 22 (Stats Perform)
11. Chattanooga - Last week: No. 15 (The Item), No. 11 (Stats Perform)
12. VMI - Last week: No. 16 (The Item), No. 19 (Stats Perform)
13. UC Davis - Last week: NR (The Item), No. 21 (Stats Perform)
14. Villanova - Last week: No. 14 (The Item), No. 14 (Stats Perform)
15. Nicholls - Last week: No. 13 (The Item), No. 17 (Stats Perform)
16. Murray State - Last week: No. 25 (The Item), No. 25 (Stats Perform)
17. Rhode Island - Last week: NR (The Item), NR (Stats Perform)
18. Alabama A&M - Last week: No. 17 (The Item), NR (Stats Perform)
19. Southern Illinois - Last week: No. 5 (The Item), No. 5 (Stats Perform)
20. Eastern Washington - Last week: No. 20 (The Item), No. 15 (Stats Perform)
21. Gardner-Webb - Last week: NR (The Item), NR (Stats Perform)
22. Monmouth - Last week: No. 22 (The Item), NR (Stats Perform)
23. Maine - Last week: NR (The Item), NR (Stats Perform)
24. New Hampshire - Last week: No. 24 (The Item), No. 20 (Stats Perform)
25. San Diego - Last week: NR (The Item), NR (Stats Perform)
