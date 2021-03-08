The third full weekend of FCS football is in the books, but the Top 25 picture hasn't got much clearer.
Following a week that included four top-10 losses, there were no upsets at the top of the rankings. There were a few scares, however, with No. 1 James Madison, No. 5 Villanova and No. 7 Nicholls winning by a touchdown or less against unranked opponents.
Here’s a look at The Item’s ballot for the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25:
1. North Dakota - Last week: No. 1 (The Item), No. 4 (Stats Perform)
North Dakota only picked up two first-place votes last week (one coming from this ballot), but that will likely change in Monday’s poll. The Fighting Hawks rolled past No. 20 South Dakota 21-10 for their third straight win over a Top 25 opponent. Redshirt sophomore Otis Weah rushed for a career-high 163 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while the defense finished the day with four sacks and an interception. At this point in the season, from a resume perspective, nobody has done more than UND. The Fighting Hawks should handle Western Illinois with ease this week, which would set up a potential top-five rivalry showdown with North Dakota State on March 20.
2. Weber State - Last week: No. 3 (The Item), No. 2 (Stats Perform)
Did not play.
3. James Madison - Last week: No. 2 (The Item), No. 1 (Stats Perform)
After dominating their season opener, a 52-0 rout of Morehead State, the top-ranked Dukes haven't exactly looked like the No. 1 team in the country. They overcame an early deficit against Robert Morris two weeks ago, out-scoring the Colonials 20-0 in the second half to secure a 36-16 victory. Saturday was more worrisome for James Madison, which trailed a struggling Elon squad by 14 points at halftime before rallying for a 20-17 victory. Despite their early struggles, however, the Dukes also deserve praise for their play down the stretch through three games this spring. They are currently out-scoring opponents 51-0 in the second half.
4. Northern Iowa - Last week: No. 4 (The Item), No. 3 (Stats Perform)
The Panthers have rebounded from their season-opening loss to South Dakota State in convincing fashion, shutting out Youngstown State 21-0 before beating No. 15 Illinois State 20-10 on Saturday. Northern Iowa’s offense hasn’t been stellar, but it’s been more than sufficient with a defense that has given up just 17 points over the past 10 quarters.
5. Nicholls - Last week: No. 5 (The Item), No. 7 (Stats Perform)
The Colonels found themselves fending off an upset on Saturday after beating Lamar and Division II Lincoln (Missouri) by a combined 139 points to start the year. They edged out Northwestern State 31-24, but struggled to put their opponent away in their first notable challenge this season. The Nicholls offense continued to flash immense potential, with Julien Gums rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown. Untimely second-half accuracy issues for Lindsey Scott — who was intercepted on an underthrow at the goal line and missed an open receiver to extend a drive deep in NSU territory — kept the Demons in the game, but the transfer quarterback more than made up for it with 390 total yards and three touchdowns.
6. Villanova - Last week: No. 6 (The Item), No. 5 (Stats Perform)
The Wildcats certainly showed some rust during their first game in 461 days. After jumping out to a 12-0 lead over Stony Brook midway through the second quarter, a presumed-to-be-prolific Villanova offense was held out of the end zone for the rest of the afternoon on Saturday. A fourth-quarter field goal from Cole Bunce helped the Wildcats secure a 15-12 win, as Rayjoun Pringle erupted for 133 receiving yards and a score. But with three Top 25 opponents on the schedule in the coming weeks, they’ll need to find more production fast.
7. Sam Houston - Last week: No. 7 (The Item), No. 12 (Stats Perform)
Did not play.
8. Jacksonville State - Last week: No. 11 (The Item), No. 10 (Stats Perform)
With wins of 17 and 22 points to start the spring, Jacksonville State is a no-brainer top-10 pick at this point in the season. Junior quarterback Zion Webb passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns — the most productive performance of his Gamecock career — in Sunday's rout of Tennessee State, something that should spur optimism for JSU fans.
9. Kennesaw State - Last week: No. 8 (The Item), No. 9 (Stats Perform)
Did not play.
10. South Dakota State - Last week: No. 10 (The Item), No. 8 (Stats Perform)
The Jackrabbits bounced back from a double-digit loss to North Dakota by putting their dynamic offense on display, compiling 531 yards in a 45-10 drubbing of Western Illinois. South Dakota State dominated the running game on both sides of the ball, rushing for 347 yards — with two players surpassing the century mark — while holding WIU to 87 on the ground. SDSU freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski secured Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors after passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 120 yards and two more scores.
11. North Dakota State - Last week: No. 12 (The Item), No. 6 (Stats Perform)
12. Albany - Last week: No. 13 (The Item), No. 13 (Stats Perform)
13. Incarnate Word - Last week: No. 14 (The Item), NR (Stats Perform)
14 Chattanooga - Last week: No. 15 (The Item), No. 18 (Stats Perform)
15. Southern Illinois - Last week: No. 9 (The Item), No. 11 (Stats Perform)
16. Delaware - Last week: No. 19 (The Item), No. 25 (Stats Perform)
17. Monmouth - Last week: No. 18 (The Item), No. 23 (Stats Perform)
18. Jackson State - Last week: NR (The Item), NR (Stats Perform)
19. Alabama A&M - Last week: NR (The Item), NR (Stats Perform)
20. VMI - Last week: No. 25 (The Item), NR (Stats Perform)
21. SE Louisiana - Last week: No. 22 (The Item), No. 23 (Stats Perform)
22. New Hampshire - Last week: No. 16 (The Item), No. 14 (Stats Perform)
23. Eastern Washington - Last week: No. 24 (The Item), No. 22 (Stats Perform)
24. Furman - Last week: NR (The Item), No. 17 (Stats Perform)
25. Wofford - Last week: NR (The Item), No. 20 (Stats Perform)
