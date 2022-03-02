After 14 years at the helm of the women's soccer program, head coach Tom Brown has announced he is resigning from his position effective immediately.
Brown was the second head coach in program history when he was hired in 2008. He leaves the Kats posting a mark of 103-136-22, including a career conference record of 64-64-11.
This past season the Bearkats went 4-3 and qualified for the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.
"After much consideration, I have decided to resign from my position as head soccer coach here at Sam Houston State," Tom Brown said. "It has been my pleasure to work at such an amazing university. I want to thank Bobby Williams and Chris Thompson for the opportunity they gave me 14 years ago.I have enjoyed working with my fellow coaches, the athletic trainers, strength and conditioning staff, academic service staff and everyone who has helped to support the program. Most of all, I am thankful to the players who have worked so hard to represent this team, this university and continue to represent us in the community. It has been a real honor and blessing to be here."
Brown's teams qualified for the conference tournament in 11 out of his 14 years, twice reaching the finals.
"I want to thank Tom for what he did for this program," said Director of Athletics Bobby Williams. "He took over this program while it was still in the early days of the building process and provided stability as we were continuing to grow as an athletic department."
The search for Brown's replacement will begin immediately.
"This next hiring comes at an important time for this program," Williams said. "With our transition from the WAC to Conference USA, we will be moving into a league that has been historically strong in women's soccer. We will be looking for a coach who can recruit at a level that will help us compete against top competition. Some of the best youth soccer in the country is played in Texas, and we feel we are in a perfect location to build into a championship caliber Conference USA program."
Sam Houston is scheduled to play the 2022 season in the WAC before moving to Conference USA for the 2023 campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.