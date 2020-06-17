The Sam Houston State University athletics department announced Wednesday that three student-athletes, of the 53 who were initially screened for COVID-19 upon their return to campus on Monday, tested positive.
Those who tested positive are being managed by the Student Health Center or have gone home for self-quarantine. Additional student-athletes are currently in self-isolation because of potential exposure.
In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bearkat athletics adopted protocols to include COVID-19 testing. The athletics department will continue stringent cleaning and sanitization protocols in all of its facilities, while partnering with university officials, health center staff and local health professionals in monitoring the situation.
Student-athletes began returning to campus on Monday. During this initial week, they were first tested for COVID-19 and placed in precautionary, community isolation on campus. The student-athletes are also required to complete a sports medicine athletic healthcare compliance training while in quarantine.
Beginning June 22, athletes who have been back on campus for a week and successfully completed the initial phases for return, can begin to participate in voluntary athletic-related activities. Athletes will have access to the facilities, with outdoor training also set to be allowed. Daily student-athlete screenings and monitoring will begin, while athletic trainers and the SHSU Student Health Center will determine if any additional testing will be needed.
Sam Houston State athletics states that it will continue to work with the Student Health Center to maintain the proper protocols and measures needed to help ensure the health and safety of athletes as they prepare for a return to competition this fall.
