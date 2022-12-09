HUNTSVILLE — After a strong season on the volleyball court, Huntsville found itself with three nominees in the inaugural "936 Volleyball All-Star Game", presented by Ground Chevrolet in Lufkin.
The Lady Hornets will be represented by senior setter Shelbee Adkins, senior outside hitter Madison Grekstas and junior outside hitter Chelsea Butler.
Players in this event were elected by five area coaches who collectively nominated 24 players, stretching Huntsville to Shelbyville, to compete in this event.
Teams will be divided into two, the east and west teams. The three Lady Hornets will be on the west team and coached by Logan Smoak and Leah Flores. The coaches for each team were picked based on their finish in the UIL state playoffs.
All three of Huntsville’s players were awarded district superlatives while everybody in this event was elected to one of the all-district teams.
Adkins was nominated to this team after her strong senior season. Adkins set a new school record with 782 assists in her senior campaign. She also added 174 kills with 255 digs this season. Adkins also set a new school record this season for career aces, she added 80 to her total this year, leaving her with 154 in two years as a Lady Hornet.
Grekstas received a bid after her 409 kills, which led the team. Grekstas was also named the district offensive player of the year for her efforts. She would add 38 blocks and 76 assists to her resume.
Butler was the third member to get a bid and a superlative. Butler was named the district blocker of the year after her 62 total blocks in the season. She would not stop there. Butler added 348 kills and 42 digs in her junior season.
“Huntsville High School is extremely proud of these young ladies,” Huntsville head volleyball coach Cody Hassell said. “To have three players selected to the inaugural All-Star game is something to definitely be proud of. Shelbee and Madison have had great careers in our program and Chelsea has one more year to add to her legacy.”
The door will open for this event at 6:30 p.m. with the game expected to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Lufkin High School.
