The reigning Southland Conference champions were well-represented on the league’s preseason all-conference teams, which were released Tuesday.
Sam Houston State had three players receive preseason all-conference honors, with two — senior catcher Gavin Johnson and sophomore outfielder Colton Cowser — landing on the first team. Junior Jack Rogers made the second team as an outfielder.
Cowser and Rogers were automatic selections after earning Southland honors in 2019, while Johnson received the nod following a junior campaign that landed him an all-league honorable mention.
This marks just the latest preseason honor for Cowser, who was the league’s Hitter of the Year and a first-team all-conference pick as a freshman. He has already earned preseason all-America nods from Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America, Perfect Game and D1Baseball.com after hitting.361 with 54 RBI and 41 total extra-base hits in 2019.
Johnson is coming off a breakout junior season that saw him hit .291 with six home runs, 35 RBI and 10 doubles while slugging .456 with 13 multi-hit games and eight games with multiple RBI. Rogers was a third-team all-conference selection last year after posting a .304/.363/.519 slash line to go with eight home runs, 30 RBI and 20 doubles — the second most in the Southland.
Sam Houston State is set to open up the 2020 season on Feb. 14 with a three-game series against Saint Mary's at Don Sanders Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.