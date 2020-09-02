While the majority of FCS teams have opted out of a fall football season, STATS moved forward with releasing its preseason all-American teams on Wednesday.
Among those to receive honors were three Sam Houston State seniors — defensive lineman Trace Mascorro, punter Matt McRobert and offensive lineman Colby Thomas. Mascorro and McRobert were named to the first team, while Thomas received a third-team nod.
Sam Houston State — along with Central Arkansas, Nicholls and Southeastern Louisiana — was one of four Southland Conference teams to land players on the preseason all-American teams.
Mascorro, last year's Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year, was a preseason all-Southland Conference first-team selection earlier this summer following a standout season in his first year after transferring from UTEP. The Refugio native started all 12 games on the interior of the Bearkat defensive line in 2019, finishing with 41 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss. He also added five sacks and a pair of forced fumbles, picking up at least one TFL in nine of his 12 games played.
For McRobert, the honor adds to a growing list of accolades. The Australia native was recently named to the Ray Guy Award watch list for the upcoming season after being a finalist for the award last year. A preseason all-Southland Conference first pick, McRobert earned second-team all-American honors from STATS FCS a year ago. He averaged an SLC-best 44.3 yards per punt and had a long of 74 yards in the season finale against Houston Baptist, tying his own school record set in 2018.
Thomas was named to the preseason all-American third team after earning multiple preseason first-team all-Southland Conference honors for the upcoming year. The Manvel alum started all 12 games on the offensive line, seeing time at both guard and center as a junior. He was named an all-SLC first team choice after being the only underclassman on a Bearkat offensive line that was able to start the same five linemen for each of the first 10 games of the season.
