The Cubs played the Cardinals in a doubleheader Saturday; in the first game, Matt Swarmer made just the second start of his career, and in the second, Caleb Kilian made his major league debut.
They both had to pitch against Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, who have a combined 5,180 games played. A day later, on Sunday night, 40-year old Adam Wainwright pitched for St. Louis, who debuted when Kilian was 7.
In my last post, I wrote about the passing of Roger Angell, who started writing about baseball in 1962. When I was at Wrigley yesterday, there was a high school student shadowing another writer to learn about the business. A friend of mine was at Saturday’s game for his first-ever trip to Wrigley Field, and I got to take him around a bit and show him the ballpark.
On a regular basis, being around baseball gives me the chance to interact with both the people who have been around the game for a long time and those who are seeing it with fresh eyes.
Because I’m at games a lot and being there almost always means I’m working, it’s easy to start taking for granted what it means to be doing what I get to do. That’s why it’s refreshing to be around young players, new writers, and fans experiencing a storied ballpark for the first time. During his postgame press conference on Saturday, Swarmer was so overcome by the excitement of what he had just done that he struggled to give an answer that was a full sentence. Kilian’s eyes were still glowing after his game. He’s from Texas, and his start on Saturday was the very first time he had set foot in Wrigley Field.
In this context, newness is a good thing. It’s a valuable reminder for me, and the cycle of new faces in baseball — both on the field and in the press box — is what keeps the game going. But in general, I think we sometimes struggle as a society with how to handle the new. It may seem obvious that the new thing is always better than the old, but as Lewis Mumford wrote in his 1934 bookTechnics and Civilization, it is often good to be appropriately wary of the latest trend or technology and not automatically adopt it simply because it’s there and it’s new: “For the prestige of improvement and success and power was with the machine, even when it improved nothing, even when technically speaking it was a failure.” Or to paraphrase Cal Newport in his 2016 book Deep Work, that something new exists does not mean it is necessary.
I appreciate and am grateful for the chances I get to see something old with new eyes, like experiencing the grandeur of an old ballpark via a fresh-faced 20-something pitcher or a friend attending a game for the first time. But in general, I’m still sorting through how to weed out what’s just something new in my life versus what’s truly necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.