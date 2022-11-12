HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston women’s basketball opened their home slate on Saturday night against former conference foe Texas State.
The Bearkats (0-2) led for the majority of the game but the Bobcats (2-0) surged back to take the game 75-70.
“We just didn’t play well and didn’t execute on offense,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said. “We didn’t take care of the basketball like we should have so the results ended the way we didn’t want them to end.”
Redshirt sophomore Mikayla Woods was a strong point for the Bearkats in this game. Woods led the Bearkats in scoring with 25 and nearly completed a double-double with nine boards.
Woods played a pivotal role in getting the Bearkats out to their early lead but they weren’t able to hang on.
Junior Kaylee Jefferson also played a role in the scoring as she finished with 10 points after 40 minutes.
The Kats would shoot 37.5% from the field in the loss.
“Mikayla has always been somebody that can score the basketball,” Justice said. “She didn’t play last year because she tore her ACL but she’s been an elite scorer at the division one level before she got to Sam. That’s expected of her.”
Sam Houston’s defense had a strong outing. In the Bobcats opening game, they had just six turnovers. The Bearkats forced 21 of them tonight.
While turnovers created a problem, Texas State would shoot 50.9% from the field and find success from the free throw line going 12-15 in the game.
“We aren’t really good defensively right now,” Justice said. “I wish we were better, it’s something we will go back to the drawing board with. We forced 21 turnovers and it wasn’t good enough.”
Texas State was also playing with just eight members on the bench tonight. The Bobcats ran into some foul trouble early forcing their hand. Redshirt senior Lauryn Thompson would wind up fouling out and missing the final two minutes.
Sam Houston wouldn’t go away easily. Woods drilled a three-pointer with three seconds left in the game to bring it within three points. The Kats would then resort to two fouls that put the Bobcats in the bonus and ice the game with two free throws.
Justice was looking to make the Bearkats non-conference schedule tough and in their first game Sam Houston played Auburn. With those two games, the Kats get to evaluate their team.
“I thought Auburn was a tough team and they are definitely better than they look on paper,” Justice said. “Tonight was a veteran team and I knew Texas State would have everybody returning from a great run last year. You don’t want to beat a team by 40-50 points a night because you can’t evaluate yourself.”
Sam Houston will return home on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff, where they will face Jarvis Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.