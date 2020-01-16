Sam Houston State's 2020 football schedule has yet to be finalized, but a pair of recent developments have provided a clearer picture of what lies ahead for the Bearkats.
A matchup with Texas Southern that was previously scheduled for Sept. 12 at Bowers Stadium has been removed from SHSU's schedule. Sources close to the program confirm that this game has been cancelled, as well as future meetings scheduled for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
SHSU will open the season at home against Tarleton State, which released its schedule earlier this week. The Sept. 5 matchup will mark the Texans' first game as an FCS program.
Below is the Bearkats' 2020 schedule, with one more non-conference opponent to be announced in the future:
