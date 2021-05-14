Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a friendly wager on Sunday’s FCS National Championship game between the Bearkats and Jackrabbits.
On the line is a new cowboy hat for the victor.
I'm in @govkristinoem.Can’t wait to add a new cowboy hat to my collection.Let's go @BearkatsFB! Beat the Jacks.#EatEmUpKats #FCSChampionship https://t.co/NwgqpkgBQZ— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 14, 2021
The Bearkats and Jackrabbits will square-off on Sunday at 1 p.m., with the game broadcasted on ABC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.