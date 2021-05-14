DSC_1776.JPG

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a friendly wager on Sunday’s FCS National Championship game between the Bearkats and Jackrabbits.

On the line is a new cowboy hat for the victor.

The Bearkats and Jackrabbits will square-off on Sunday at 1 p.m., with the game broadcasted on ABC.

