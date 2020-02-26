Texas angler's 40-6 catch ranks among tournament lore's biggest bags

Photo courtesy Anthony SharpVillage Mills angler Anthony Sharp (far right) had a magical morning on Sam Rayburn Reservoir on Feb. 15 when he reeled in a five-fish limit weighing 40 pounds, 6 ounces during an FLW Bass Fishing League event. Sharp’s catch, which took about an hour to assemble, may be the heaviest single-day weight ever recorded by one angler during a Sam Rayburn tournament. It ranks as the third heaviest in BFL history.