HOUSTON — In the early stages of Friday’s Texas Bowl, a young Texas A&M team that has been dealt its share of setbacks this year appeared poised for one more 2019 letdown.
Oklahoma State jumped out to a 14-0 lead, carving up the Texas A&M defense for 163 yards in the first quarter. Junior Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond had lost two fumbles by the midway point of the second quarter, with the offense still failing to produce any sign of efficiency.
But staring down a loss that would’ve tied the program’s most this decade, Texas A&M took a stand.
It started on the defensive side of the ball — the Aggies gave up zero points and 52 total yards throughout the second and third quarters, an effort that allowed the offense time to find its footing. Texas A&M stormed back to score 24 straight points, pulled ahead on a 67-yard scamper by Mond with 10:45 remaining and held on for a 24-21 victory.
The Aggies, who started the season at No. 12 in the AP Top 25, undoubtedly had higher expectations for 2019 than an 8-5 finish. However, there’s still significance to a resilient win for a team that loses just three seniors that started on Friday.
“The season has been really tough for all of us,” said Mond, who was named Texas Bowl MVP after rushing for 117 yards and a score to go along with 95 yards and a touchdown through the air. “We continued to fight and came out with a big win.”
While Mond played a pivotal role in the Aggies’ comeback, it was true freshman running back Isaiah Spiller that gave the offense consistency — especially as it sputtered throughout most of the first half.
Spiller rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown — his 10th of the season — on 11 carries in the first two quarters, accounting for over 40 percent of the Aggies’ total offense at the break. The former Klein Collins star finished the game with 77 yards on the ground, bringing his season total to 946. And perhaps most importantly, he used the month leading up to the bowl game as an opportunity to hone his craft.
“You're talking about a guy that came in and ran for over 900 yards as a true freshman that wasn't expected to play. Playing in the SEC, that's an amazing accomplishment,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “In the bowl practice he learned to block better ... and he keeps growing. He's a smart guy, he's talented, he's big. He can be a complete back and a heck of a player.”
On the other side of the ball, a plethora of underclassmen spurred one of the Aggies’ best defensive efforts all season. They allowed a mere 343 yards to a team that put up over 500 yards five times this season.
Among the key contributors was true freshman safety Demani Richardson. In addition to recording a team-high eight tackles and two tackles for loss, Richardson broke up an Oklahoma State pass attempt on the opening drive of the second half that if caught would’ve been at least a 30-plus-yard gain — and at most stretched the deficit to two touchdowns.
“We made him play safety, and with all the things that go on, that's a very complicated position to play,” Fisher added. “He has physicality, he can tackle, he can run, he can cover. He made some great plays and he has a chance to be a tremendous player if he keeps improving.”
Sophomore defensive end Tyree Johnson also made a major impact for the Aggies.
Despite entering the season with an abundance of hype following a 2018 SEC All-Freshman campaign, Johnson finished the regular season with just two sacks. He matched that figure on Friday, getting to the quarterback twice.
“This whole year, I was expecting to have a more productive season,” Johnson said. “Things don't always go the way you plan, but it's not about me. It's about the team. Doing my job for the team. That's what I shifted my focus toward. I was more focused on sacks at the beginning of the season ... but I just started focusing more on what I had to do to help the team win.”
While Friday’s Texas Bowl victory provides the Aggie faithful with reason for optimism, there are plenty of concerns surrounding a program that strives for national prominence yet has only one double-digit win season since the turn of the century.
But with the opportunity to secure a second straight top-five recruiting class, coupled with a deep cast of returners that showcased their potential in the 2019 finale, Texas A&M has the tools in place to start the new decade on the right foot.
“I think it's super bright,” Mond said of the team’s future. “We have a large group of guys with the ability to come back next year that are juniors, and some of those young guys being able to play this year ... I look for them to make a huge jump going into their sophomore year.”
