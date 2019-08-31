Jadeveon Clowney is on the move.
The Houston Texas have traded the edge rusher to the Seattle Seahawks, with Seattle sending a third-round draft pick and two players to Houston in exchange for Clowney, according to the Houston Chronicle.
This was confirmed by FOX Sport's Jay Glazer.
Scoopage: SEA & HOU have agreed to trade parameters re: Jadeveon Clowney contingent upon Clowney & other players involved passing physicals. Still lot of moving parts but believed Clowney, who rejected going to Miami at first, is headed for his physical with Hawks. @NFLONFOX— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 31, 2019
The two sides have basically been at odds since March when Houston hit Clowney with the franchise tag. Clowney thought he deserved to be tagged as a defensive end (which would mean a $17.13 million contract in 2019), but the Texans tagged him as a linebacker, which means he's only going to make $15.97 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.