Jadeveon Clowney is on the move. 

The Houston Texas have traded the edge rusher to the Seattle Seahawks, with Seattle sending a third-round draft pick and two players to Houston in exchange for Clowney, according to the Houston Chronicle.

This was confirmed by FOX Sport's Jay Glazer.

The two sides have basically been at odds since March when Houston hit Clowney with the franchise tag. Clowney thought he deserved to be tagged as a defensive end (which would mean a $17.13 million contract in 2019), but the Texans tagged him as a linebacker, which means he's only going to make $15.97 million.

