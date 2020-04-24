Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.