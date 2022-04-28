NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly softball has another signee to play at the collegiate level.
Senior Samantha Temple has been a mainstay for New Waverly over the last few years and in her senior year, she has boosted strong numbers this season and at the conclusion of this season, she will head to Concordia to continue her career.
“I’ve always wanted to play softball at the college level, ever since I started playing,” Temple said. “It feels awesome. Once I met the staff at Concordia I knew it was the school I wanted to go to.”
“It’s awesome, coming from a 3A school it doesn't happen a whole lot, especially pitchers,” New Waverly head softball coach Larry Carlson said. “I think she’s just as good of a hitter as she is a pitcher and it’s gonna be another level of dedication. It’s not easy to get where she’s going, it’s going to be a challenge and I think she’s up for it.”
Temple’s senior year has seen plenty of success for her. In the circle, she has thrown for 60 innings of work across 14 games. She has struck out 113 opposing batters along the way, too.
However, she also is at the top of New Waverly’s offense. The senior is batting a .527 this season with 39 hits bringing home 27 runs this season for the Lady Dogs.
Now with the playoffs starting for New Waverly, they will turn to her to help keep their season alive on Thursday as they will play a single-elimination game against Brazos.
