HUNTSVILLE — Club baseball is on an uptick and Huntsville’s Team Never Quit has joined the movement.
Established six years ago, this organization has grown from one team to seven teams and has started to show they belong on a National level.
“There was nothing local for the kids that could play at this level,” founder of Team Never Quit baseball Casey Collum said. “ We had a t-ball team that was phenomenal and that sparked us. We took a majority of the team, had their tryout and we put a team together. I couldn’t think of a name for the baseball team so I asked my friend Marcus Luttrell if we could use his company name and logo and he said to have at it.”
As the Walker County area lacked a higher level of baseball competition, Team Never Quit was formed. The organization now spans 7U, 8U, 9U, 10U, 11U and two 12U teams that play in USSSA tournaments and has seen plenty of success.
The most recent was a national event in Lake Charles, Louisiana where they had their 8U and 12U major team win the tournament and their 10U finish second.
“It was fun to test yourself against teams that you haven’t seen before,” Collum said. “When all three of them make it to the last game, it lets you know that your culture is right and you are headed in the right direction.”
Now that this team is starting to find some national attention, growth is ensuing. The organization has already seen other teams join them under the Team Never Quit name.
Next season, Team Never Quit will also add a 13U team for the current 12U team.
“I think we are at a manageable level,” Collum said. “We have great coaches on every team and we have good families on every team. We have managed our growth for that reason.”
The organization has hired former Sam Houston Bearkat player and coach, Lance Miles, to coach the 12U major team and run the organization's practices.
As kids from Huntsville, New Waverly and the Woodlands are playing in this organization, Team Never Quit has a cost-friendly approach.
Team Never Quit forgoes the dues portion of the fees but splits the tournament's cost and the field rentals for practices.
As the season is now running down, the organization still has two events left for their 12U team. They will make a stop with one final tournament in Houston before they head to Viera, Florida for the USSSA Eason Elite World Series.
The event will feature the top 50 teams from the United States giving Team Never Quit another chance to show off their talents to other teams.
Now that this season is coming to a close, Team Never Quit is already looking toward their next season in the fall. If you would like to try out to play with Team Never Quit, you can email Caseycollum1@gmail.com for more information on age groups and tryouts.
“We can’t impact everybody in the world but we can do the best with kids that are around us,” Collum added. “ Our goal is to offer a competitive level of baseball and use that as a route to impact the kid's life.”
