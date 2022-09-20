HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville’s wide receiver Matthew Tatum has been voted the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 4.
The senior receiver got things going for the Hornets in their tough loss against Clear Springs on Friday. Tatum would spark the offense with a 64-yard direct snap from a fake punt for the Hornet's first score of the game. He would also add another 44 yards on the ground for the Hornets.
Huntsville (1-3, 0-0 District 10 5A, DII) will start its district slate of the season on Friday. The Hornets will face off against Montgomery on the road. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bear Stadium in Montgomery.
Other nominees were New Waverly’s Will Larrison and Layne Sherwin.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon Monday.
