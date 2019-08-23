The final preseason test is in the books, as the Huntsville Hornets prepare to launch their run at a state championship.
Huntsville scrimmaged against Lufkin on Friday night at Hornet Field in a matchup of two of the top teams in Class 5A. As expected, a defensive battle unfolded, with the teams spending a little over an hour in a controlled scrimmage setting before going at it for two quarters of live action.
The Hornets and Panthers finished the two quarters tied up at 7, with Matthew Southern hitting Tyrique Carter on a post route for a 40-plus-yard touchdown pass — Huntsville’s lone score of the night.
With the Hornets’ season opener against Willis less than a week away, here’s a look at five observations from Friday’s scrimmage:
Hornet defense poised to be “better than last year”
It’s difficult to imagine Huntsville topping its 2018 defense, which allowed just 13.1 points per game. But after going head-to-head with a Lufkin team that is ranked seventh in Class 5A Division I, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, there’s a case to be made that the Hornets are even better defensively.
They lose defensive end T’Vondre Sweat, who is now at the University of Texas, but return the majority of their key pieces while adding new potential impact players to the mix. The ceiling for this group was put on full display Friday, as they constantly harassed the Lufkin backfield. This pressure eventually led to an interception by Kobe Lewis that would have been returned for a touchdown in a regular-season game.
“We’re looking really good,” Huntsville senior defensive back Jaden Schroeder said. “I think we’re looking better than last year. … We have some good players coming back like Jordan Brown and Briceon (Hayes), obviously, but we also have some new players like Kobe that are stepping up.”
Offense shows promise after slow start
The Hornet offense stumbled out of the gates Friday, with the first-team offense not recording a first down until the live action portion of the scrimmage. Once Huntsville got in a groove, however, it showed remnants of the offense that put up over 40 points per game last season.
After the defense forced a three-and-out to start off the first quarter, the Hornets marched down the field with relative ease — although they turned the ball over inside the 10-yard line when a bobbled catch turned into a Lufkin interception. Outside of that, Huntsville was fluid offensively, with Southern’s deep touchdown connection to Carter spurring flashbacks of 2018.
“We were switching groups a lot, so we weren’t comfortable at first … after we connected on that, it felt so good,” Southern said.
“It was exciting to see him get to step into the pocket and know he can trust me with that kind of ball,” added Carter, before acknowledging the improved chemistry between him and the QB in their second year together.
New faces step up
A few players that are poised to step into bigger roles this year shined for the Hornets during their final tune-up of the preseason. Among those were receiver Nate Hambright, defensive end Quaterian Riles and Lewis.
Hambright showed off both big-play potential and every-down reliability, picking up several receptions for first downs, while also breaking off a near 40-yard run after receiving the pitch on an option. Riles, who played tight end and H-back last season, utilized his speed to penetrate the backfield and get to the quarterback on a pair of occasions. And in addition to Lewis’ interception, he also had a handful of pass breakups — including one to prevent a touchdown.
Still a few kinks to work out
While the Hornets impressed overall, there are definitely a few areas that still need improvement.
A primary one is the punting game, which saw three straight snaps sail past the punter during the special teams portion of the scrimmage. There were also a pair of turnovers inside the 10-yard line, as well as another interception in Panther territory off a tipped pass. The Hornet defense was a force throughout the night, but it should be noted that Lufkin’s only touchdown of the two quarters came on a fairly short pass that turned into a 78-yard touchdown as a result of a missed tackle.
Overall, though, head coach Rodney Southern was pleased with what he saw from his team.
“We’ll find the mistakes (during film on Saturday), but we’ll also find some good things too,” the coach said.
Huntsville-Lufkin is the Piney Woods high school football rivalry we need
Friday’s scrimmage was a treat for all fans in attendance, as they received the chance to watch two of the premier teams in Texas go at it. Imagine the same scenario in a game that counts.
Dave Cambell’s Texas Football has the Hornets ranked No. 5 in Class 5A Division II and the Panthers at No. 7 in Division I, with neither program showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Located just over an hour apart, the schools are positioned perfectly to spark a rivalry between Texas high school football heavyweights.
An annual regular-season meeting between Huntsville and Lufkin would undoubtedly pack the stands and fill up the hype meter. And it could happen in the near future — but we’ll leave that up to UIL realignment.
