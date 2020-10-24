Patrick Reilly and Bailey Hall combined for five interceptions to help Alpha Omega Academy beat Logos Prep 44-8 on Friday.
Cole Garrison’s two long touchdown runs of 73 and 68 yard helped put the game away in the second quarter. Then a couple of late interceptions and a 76 yard touchdown scamper from Blaine Ringo wrapped things up in the closing seconds.
Alpha Omega (3-2, 2-1) got another strong performance from it’s defense, which surrendered one offensive touchdown, while coming up with five redzone stands.
“We didn’t do our defense any favors, and it felt like they were backed up on almost every drive, but we were able to force some turnovers and that’s the big thing,” Alpha Omega coach Jeff Norris said. “We teach our defense to tackle, force turnovers and make big plays … they did those tonight and we got the win.”
Junior quarterback Harrison Allen threw for 128 yards and a pair of TD tosses to Reilly and Hall. Garrison finished the night with 178 yards off nine runs, while Ringo put up 86 yards.
“I was really happy with the way our seniors played tonight,” Norris added. “We challenged them and said that our best players had to be the hardest workers and they had to make plays. I think we saw some of that tonight.”
Alpha Omega returns will stay at home next week when they host Bryan Allen Academy.
