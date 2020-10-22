A Huntsville defense that has built a reputation as one of the most dominant in the state will open District 10-5A, Division II play Friday night against a Bryan Rudder offense that is averaging over 50 points and nearly 600 yards per game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan.
Huntsville (3-0) is coming off a 17-12 win over C.E. King that capped an undefeated run through three 6A opponents. The Hornets — who are allowing just 171 yards and 9.6 points per game this year — held the Panthers’ rushing attack to 144.3 yards below its season average, securing the win with four last-minute stops at the goal line.
Rudder (4-0) will pose a unique challenge for Huntsville.
The Rangers are averaging 583 yards and 52 points per game through four wins, led by one of the premier quarterback-receiver duos in Class 5A. Junior signal-caller E.J. Ezar is a dual-threat that is currently Class 5A’s leading passer. His top weapon, senior Keithron Lee, is an electric athlete that will line up at receiver and in the backfield. Lee boasts a handful of Division I offers, including a recent one from TCU.
