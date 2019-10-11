If the start of Southland Conference play is any indicator, Saturday could feature one of the marquee matchups in the league this season.
The Southland’s No. 1 rushing defense meets the conference’s top run game Saturday in Huntsville, as the Sam Houston State Bearkats take on the Lamar Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Bowers Stadium, with ESPN+ carrying the broadcast.
“I’m really happy with where we are defensively, and I think it’s going to be a challenge stopping one of the better rushing attacks in the country,” Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler said. “Their coach does a good job putting their kids in position (to be successful), I love their quarterback, they a group of pretty good running backs and their offensive line has a lot of older players on it. ... It’s a matchup of strength vs. strength.”
The Bearkats (4-2, 3-0 in Southland) are coming off a 31-20 win over rival Stephen F. Austin — their third straight double-digit victory to begin league play. Meanwhile, Lamar (3-3, 1-2) has some momentum of its own. The Cardinals rallied to beat Abilene Christian 24-21 last Saturday, securing their first conference win and snapping a three-game losing streak.
DANGEROUS DEFENSE
As we move into the second half of the regular season, Sam Houston State’s made a case that it has the top defense in the entire country. The Bearkats lead the FCS in takeaways, while ranking second in third-down defense, ninth in rushing defense, 12 in scoring defense and 20th in total defense.
At the center of this defensive dominance has been a push to ‘be more aggressive and multi-dimensional,’ which has created nightmares for opposing offenses — and led Keeler to believe this is his best defense yet at Sam Houston State.
“Our personnel is pretty good, and I think we’re also getting the most out of our personnel in terms of our schemes,” the coach said. “We went into the offseason with a mentality that we wanted to be more aggressive and multi-dimensional, and sort of match up our talent. We had a few guys we thought could be a hybrid/jack linebacker, and it’s allowed us to do some different stuff with our defensive line.
“We’ve been more aggressive, but we also have a lot of speed on the field. That’s one of the things that’s really noticeable. People try to run that jet sweep on us and we seem to run it down consistently, and when we blitz we’re on you really fast ... It’s a combination of a lot of things, but this defense is one of the best I’ve had — and the best one I’ve had at Sam, no question.”
MAKING PROGRESS
While the Kats have remained overall pretty healthy in 2019, the quarterback position hasn’t been so lucky.
Eric Schmid is expected to be out four to six weeks with a broken hand, with the team hoping he can make it back for the final three weeks of the season. Schmid’s injury thrust Ty Brock — who’s battling an ankle issue — into a starting role two weeks ago at McNeese.
Brock was unable to practice at all leading up to the McNeese game, and was limited last week. However, the sophomore quarterback has continued to make progress in his recovery, and was able to complete his first full Wednesday practice since before the injury this week.
“It’s a slow process, especially since I’m still playing on it,” Brock said. “It’s going to be a difficult one to get back to full health, but I’m slowly getting better. Hopefully I’ll be able to show that on Saturday.”
KEY FOR THE KATS
“Getting knock back.”
It may sound simple, but winning the battle at the point of attack is going to be the difference in Saturday’s game. Lamar boast the top rushing offense in the conference, with three of the league’s top-15 rushers. But if the Sam Houston State defense can push the Lamar offensive line off the ball, as they have to opponents all season long, they’ll continue to have success stopping the run.
“We’ve been focusing mainly on getting knock back on these guys,” Sam Houston State junior defensive lineman Trace Mascorro said. “Knock back will kill the run game immediately.”
