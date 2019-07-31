Kats look for WRs to step up with Stewart out for spring

Sam Houston State receiver Nathan Stewart celebrates with teammates after hauling in an 88-yard touchdown reception during a game against Abilene Christian last season.

 D.J. Shafer/Game Day Photos

Another preseason accolade has rolled in for Sam Houston State senior receiver Nathan Stewart.

Stewart was among the 25 players named to the Walter Payton Award Watch List, which was announced by STATS on Wednesday. Earlier this week, the Dallas native received first-team STATS FCS Preseason All-American honors.

Nicholls senior quarterback Chase Fourcade, the 2018 Southland Conference Player of the Year, also made the list.

Stewart enters his senior season looking to become the third player in FCS history to reach 1,000 yards receiving in each of his four seasons, joining Elon’s Terrell Hudgins and Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp. With 228 more yards, he will surpass fellow Bearkat Yedidiah Louis as the Southland’s all-time leading receiver.

The Walter Payton Award will be presented at the STATS FCS Banquet and Presentation, which is scheduled to take place in Frisco on January 11 during the week leading up to the 2020 Division I Football Championship Game.

View the full watch list below:

Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina, QB, R-Sr., 6-2, 180

Troy Andersen, Montana State, ATH, Jr., 6-3, 215

Kenji Bahar, Monmouth, QB, R-Sr., 6-3, 190

Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington, QB, R-Jr., 6-0, 200

Michael Bandy, San Diego, WR, Sr., 5-11, 190

Grant Breneman, Colgate, QB, Jr., 6-1, 220

Case Cookus, Northern Arizona, QB, R-Sr., 6-4, 205

Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State, QB, R-Jr., 6-4, 230

Tom Flacco, Towson, QB, R-Sr., 6-1, 208

Chase Fourcade, Nicholls, QB, Sr., 6-0, 190

A.J. Hines, Duquesne, RB, Sr., 5-11, 225

Cade Johnson, South Dakota State, WR, R-Jr., 5-10, 175

Noah Johnson, Alcorn State, QB, R-Sr., 6-0, 195

Reed Klubnik, Yale, WR, Sr., 6-3, 200

Jake Maier, UC Davis, QB, R-Sr., 6-0, 200

Caylin Newton, Howard, QB, Jr., 6-0, 195

Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga, WR, Jr., 6-2, 190

Aaron Parker, Rhode Island, WR, Sr., 6-3, 191

Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State, WR, R-Sr., 6-4, 205

James Robinson, Illinois State, RB, Sr., 5-10, 220

Shane Simpson, Towson, RB/RS, R-Sr., 5-9, 200

Nathan Stewart, Sam Houston State, WR, Sr., 6-0 180

Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State, TE, Sr., 6-3, 245

Adam Trautman, Dayton, TE, R-Sr., 6-6, 253

De'Shawn Waller, Alcorn State, RB, Sr., 5-10, 210

