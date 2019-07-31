Another preseason accolade has rolled in for Sam Houston State senior receiver Nathan Stewart.
Stewart was among the 25 players named to the Walter Payton Award Watch List, which was announced by STATS on Wednesday. Earlier this week, the Dallas native received first-team STATS FCS Preseason All-American honors.
Nicholls senior quarterback Chase Fourcade, the 2018 Southland Conference Player of the Year, also made the list.
Stewart enters his senior season looking to become the third player in FCS history to reach 1,000 yards receiving in each of his four seasons, joining Elon’s Terrell Hudgins and Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp. With 228 more yards, he will surpass fellow Bearkat Yedidiah Louis as the Southland’s all-time leading receiver.
The Walter Payton Award will be presented at the STATS FCS Banquet and Presentation, which is scheduled to take place in Frisco on January 11 during the week leading up to the 2020 Division I Football Championship Game.
View the full watch list below:
Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina, QB, R-Sr., 6-2, 180
Troy Andersen, Montana State, ATH, Jr., 6-3, 215
Kenji Bahar, Monmouth, QB, R-Sr., 6-3, 190
Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington, QB, R-Jr., 6-0, 200
Michael Bandy, San Diego, WR, Sr., 5-11, 190
Grant Breneman, Colgate, QB, Jr., 6-1, 220
Case Cookus, Northern Arizona, QB, R-Sr., 6-4, 205
Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State, QB, R-Jr., 6-4, 230
Tom Flacco, Towson, QB, R-Sr., 6-1, 208
Chase Fourcade, Nicholls, QB, Sr., 6-0, 190
A.J. Hines, Duquesne, RB, Sr., 5-11, 225
Cade Johnson, South Dakota State, WR, R-Jr., 5-10, 175
Noah Johnson, Alcorn State, QB, R-Sr., 6-0, 195
Reed Klubnik, Yale, WR, Sr., 6-3, 200
Jake Maier, UC Davis, QB, R-Sr., 6-0, 200
Caylin Newton, Howard, QB, Jr., 6-0, 195
Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga, WR, Jr., 6-2, 190
Aaron Parker, Rhode Island, WR, Sr., 6-3, 191
Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State, WR, R-Sr., 6-4, 205
James Robinson, Illinois State, RB, Sr., 5-10, 220
Shane Simpson, Towson, RB/RS, R-Sr., 5-9, 200
Nathan Stewart, Sam Houston State, WR, Sr., 6-0 180
Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State, TE, Sr., 6-3, 245
Adam Trautman, Dayton, TE, R-Sr., 6-6, 253
De'Shawn Waller, Alcorn State, RB, Sr., 5-10, 210
