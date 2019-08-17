Steppers wrap up summer to remember

The Huntsville Steppers recently closed out a highly successful summer with a bang.
After overcoming various obstacles throughout the season, the local youth track and field club’s 8U relay teams received the chance to compete on a national scale.
Following an impressive performance at the Games of Texas for the entire club, the boys and girls 4x100m relay teams traveled across the country to represent Huntsville at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games. Both groups delivered a performance to remember — and make their town proud.
Despite being the smallest and youngest team to make the national finals, Aissa Berotte, Ariah Sharp, Jamiyah Anderson-Wiese and Abbii Berotte brought home a sixth-place finish for the girls. The boys team — represented by James Williams, Savion Kimble, Joseph Franklin and Sammy Kimble — finished 19th and set a personal record with a time of 1:03:93.
The Huntsville Steppers are a youth track and field club that competes from February through August, with athletes ranging from 4 to 18 years old. Several former Steppers have gone on to earn college scholarships.
For more information on how to join or get involved with the team, contact Dominiqua McKibbins at (936)755-9642.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.