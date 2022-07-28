CORPUS CHRISTI — The Huntsville Steppers competed in the Games of Texas over the past weekend where they took home plenty of awards.
The Steppers were able to podium on four separate events in their final season as an organization.
“The weekend went pretty well,” Stepper's owner and head coach George Mckibbins said. “We had some kids that finished on the podium so it was an overall success. I was satisfied with it. We left a few kids off the podium because of some mistakes but overall everybody ran well. The level of competition was stiff.”
Derrick Dominique Jr. was one of the members of the Steppers to hit the podium. Dominique Jr. would take second place in the 10U 800 meter and fourth place in the 10U 1600 meter run.
The Steppers would also see Caleb Franklin take fourth in the 16U long jump with a mark of 6.8 meters.
Abdul Tate jr, Amir Holland, Peyton Manning and Kelly Love III would all compete in the 8U boys’ 4x100 meter relay. The set would take home third place in the event.
“It’s good to see them compete,” Mckibbins said. “When those kids go down there they think they are competing against the best but I tell them all the time you made it this far so you are one of the best too. I want them to feel good about it and be excited about it. At some point I want them to become natural to it. They are that good to make it themselves as well. I just want them to trust their training and go run and have fun.”
Now that the Games of Texas are behind the Steppers, they will shift their focus to the Junior Olympics in North Carolina. The Steppers will take 12 members to compete in the event.
Franklin is one of those members that will head to North Carolina, he also made the Junior Olympics last year. He will compete in the 16U long jump.
He will not be the lone member in the long jump. Love III will jump in the 8U with Holland. Savion Kimble will compete in the 10U. The last long jumper will be Treyvion Lewis in the 12U division.
They will be joined by the girls’ 12U relay team of Aniya Turner, Shirviah Walters, Imani McKibbins and Ariah Sharp.
Sharp will also compete in the 12U girls’ 200 meter dash and Roman Larue will contend in the10U high jump.
“I just talked to them about it the other day,” Mckibbins said. “I could tell that they were kinda nervous. They have been watching videos of past trips and a lot of them have nerves. I talked to them about controlling their nerves and the competition. It’s nothing new, it's just a little bit better competition. They can hold it down, they are that good. They are excited about it.”
The Steppers will head to North Carolina on Saturday to compete in their share of the junior Olympics.
