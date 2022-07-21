HUNTSVILLE — With another season nearly in the books, the Huntsville Steppers youth track team are ready to close it on top.
After all of the competitions, the Steppers are ready to show what they can do on a state and national level.
“I’m always excited and it feels good to see them make it,” Stepper's owner and head coach George Mckibbins said. “I want them all to make it and I want as many of them as we can in there. You can’t ask for anything better.”
When the season started in early March, the Steppers wanted to make sure a majority of their athletes moved on to state events.
The Steppers nearly hit that goal, with 21 athletes competing in the Games of Texas, 12 competing in the Junior Olympics and one competing in the State Game of America.
“That’s what they all look forward to,” Mckibbins said. “Even the ones that made the games of Texas were upset they didn’t make it. It’s a big thing for everybody in summer track. I’m excited for those kids that made it for the experience they are going to have.”
Seven-year-old Bailee Simmons is the lone member of the Steppers to represent on the national stage. Once she finishes her events at the Games of Texas in Corpus Christi, she will travel to Iowa.
In Iowa, she will compete in the State Games of America in multiple events including the 50-meter dash, 100-meter, 200-meter and long jump.
As Simmons is the lone member traveling to the Games of America, she isn’t the only one to compete in multiple events.
The Steppers will have 21 athletes compete in 28 events, including three relay teams.
“That’s the ultimate win,” Mckibbins said. “When you have somebody to make it in everything and everything you put them in. As a coach, that’s what you look for and what you hope for. You want to have at least one in every event you put them in. That’s the tale of your success and the team's success.”
After a full season, the Steppers have seen plenty of awards and medals. They opened up their practices during the first week of a march and now their work has paid off.
“I’ve been satisfied with all of our meets,” he said. “They have been doing a lot of winning this year. We got a lot of medals this year and awards. I’m satisfied with the success of this year. Everybody got an award and they earned.”
The Steppers will compete in the Games of Texas July 21 through 24 in Corpus Christi, the junior Olympics from July 26 through Aug. 6 and Simmons will compete in the State Games of America July 27 through 31.
