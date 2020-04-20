A Sam Houston State golf standout was recently recognized as one of the best in the country.
Noah Steele has been named to the Ping All-Region team, which recognizes the top collegiate golfers at the NCAA Division I level.
Steele, a senior from Kingston, Ontario, won two tournaments this season and closed out the year with a school-record 70.42 stroke average.
"This is a huge honor for Noah and to be honored as one of the top players in the country caps an amazing year,” SHSU golf coach Brandt Kieschnick said. “We are very proud of him and all he accomplished in his career here at SHSU.”
Steele opened the year strong, winning the Sam Hall Intercollegiate hosted by Southern Miss. His second-round score of 63 was a career-best, and the win marked the start of a run in which he finished in the top six in the first four tournaments of the year.
He opened the spring with a third-place finish at the All-American at Golf Club of Houston before winning his second tournament of the season at the Border Olympics in Laredo.
Steele broke four school records this season, including season scoring average, par 4 scoring average and 54-hole score (195 at the Sam Hall Intercollegiate). He also set the new career record for total rounds of par or better at 58 and is third all-time in career scoring average (72.57).
Steele is the second Bearkat golfer to be recognized as an All-Region selection — following in the footsteps of Zach Cabra, who earned the honor in 2014 and 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.