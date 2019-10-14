It was a wild week in the STATS FCS Top 25, with 11 ranked teams suffering losses.
James Madison proved that it belongs at No. 2 spot after beating Villanova 38-24 in a top-five showdown. And with top-ranked North Dakota State thrashing No. 10 Northern Iowa 46-14, there’s no excuse for the defending champs not to receive every No. 1 vote.
As for the Southland, Sam Houston State and Southeastern Louisiana both suffered tough losses, dropping close games to Lamar and Incarnate Word, respectively.
The STATS FCS Top 25 will be released Monday, but for now, here’s a look at The Item’s Top 25 ballot and a few notable picks:
1. North Dakota State (Last week: 1)
Last week, one voter prevented the Bison from a unanimous No. 1 ranking — and given James Madison’s history, I can somewhat understand how this could happen. But after a 32-point beatdown over a top-10 team, leaving NDSU out of the top spot should be a vote-revoking offense.
2. James Madison (Last week: 3)
Saturday’s meeting between James Madison and Villanova marked the most anticipated game in the CAA this season. After three quarters, the Wildcats were on the verge of beating JMU on its own home turf. The Dukes showed why they are a perennial national title contender in the final quarter, however, scoring 21 unanswered points to close out a 38-24 comeback victory.
5. Nicholls (Last week: 7)
The preseason favorite in the Southland Conference has made its way to the top of the standings, as the Colonels defeated Northwestern State 45-35 to remain the league’s lone unbeaten team. With a win on the road Saturday over second-place Sam Houston State, Nicholls can begin to clear its path to a second straight Southland title.
24. Sam Houston State (Last week: 15)
Sam Houston State suffered its worst defeat of 2019 over the weekend, losing to a struggling Lamar team 20-17 in triple-overtime and dropping nine spots in our ballot.
The Bearkats delivered one of the best defensive performances in school history, recording recording 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks — both season-highs. They also held the Southland’s top rushing offense to just 30 yards on 43 carries, with the Cardinals’ lone score of regulation coming while the Kats were on offense.
Sam Houston State has a chance to get back on top of the league standings with a win over Nicholls on Saturday. But with three quarterbacks hurt, and the offense coming off a game in which it was held scoreless by a lesser opponent for over three quarters, it’s looking like an uphill climb for the Kats.
25. Incarnate Word (Last week: unranked)
When the Cardinals were blown out by Sam Houston State 45-6 in their Southland opener, 2019 was looking like a down year for last season’s co-conference champions. But with three straight wins, Incarnate Word is suddenly tied with the Kats for second place — and it least in The Item’s ballot, moving back into the Top 25.
THE ITEM'S STATS FCS TOP 25 BALLOT
1. North Dakota State
2. James Madison
3. South Dakota State
4. Weber State
5. Nicholls
6. Montana
7. Villanova
8. Sacramento State
9. Furman
10. Kennesaw State
11. Illinois State
12. North Carolina A&T
13. Central Arkansas
14. Montana State
15. Jacksonville State
16. Northern Iowa
17. Towson
18. New Hampshire
19. Central Connecticut State
20. Princeton
21. Austin Peay
22. Dartmouth
23. Southeast Missouri
24. Sam Houston State
25. Incarnate Word
