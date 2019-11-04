The final month of the regular season is here, with a handful of teams beginning to separate themselves from their FCS competition.
As we inch closer to the postseason, there have been less drastic changes in The Item’s STATS FCS Top 25 ballot. That trend continues this week — with the exception of No. 5 Kennesaw State, who nearly fell off out of our Top 25 after losing its first real test of the season by 24 points.
Weber State solidified its spot at No. 3 with a 36-17 win over sixth-ranked Sacramento State. Northern Iowa also picked up a pivotal top-10 win over Illinois State, and has moved all the way up to No. 5 in our ballot as a result.
As for the Southland Conference, three teams — Central Arkansas (6), Nicholls (16) and Sam Houston State (20) — make the cut, with Southeastern Louisiana in position to move back in the Top 25 with an upset win over UCA this weekend.
Here’s a look at The Item’s full STATS FCS Top 25 ballot:
1. North Dakota State
2. James Madison
3. Weber State
4. South Dakota State
5. Northern Iowa
6. Central Arkansas
7. Sacramento State
8. Montana
9. Furman
10. Montana State
11. Illinois State
12. Southeast Missouri
13. Central Connecticut State
14. Florida A&M
15. North Carolina A&T
16. Nicholls
17. Monmouth
18. Princeton
19. Villanova
20. Sam Houston State
21. North Dakota
22. Towson
23. Wofford
24. Austin Peay
25. Kennesaw State
