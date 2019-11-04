fcs top 25

The final month of the regular season is here, with a handful of teams beginning to separate themselves from their FCS competition.

As we inch closer to the postseason, there have been less drastic changes in The Item’s STATS FCS Top 25 ballot. That trend continues this week — with the exception of No. 5 Kennesaw State, who nearly fell off out of our Top 25 after losing its first real test of the season by 24 points.

Weber State solidified its spot at No. 3 with a 36-17 win over sixth-ranked Sacramento State. Northern Iowa also picked up a pivotal top-10 win over Illinois State, and has moved all the way up to No. 5 in our ballot as a result.

As for the Southland Conference, three teams — Central Arkansas (6), Nicholls (16) and Sam Houston State (20) — make the cut, with Southeastern Louisiana in position to move back in the Top 25 with an upset win over UCA this weekend.

Here’s a look at The Item’s full STATS FCS Top 25 ballot:

1. North Dakota State

2. James Madison

3. Weber State

4. South Dakota State

5. Northern Iowa

6. Central Arkansas

7. Sacramento State

8. Montana

9. Furman

10. Montana State

11. Illinois State

12. Southeast Missouri

13. Central Connecticut State

14. Florida A&M

15. North Carolina A&T

16. Nicholls

17. Monmouth

18. Princeton

19. Villanova

20. Sam Houston State

21. North Dakota

22. Towson

23. Wofford

24. Austin Peay

25. Kennesaw State

