With just one week left in the regular season, the FCS playoff picture is beginning to take shape.
Six teams — Central Connecticut State, James Madison, Monmouth, North Dakota State, San Diego and Wofford — have already locked up postseason berths, with 18 others set to join them this weekend.
The FCS playoff bracket will be unveiled Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU, featuring 24 teams — eight of which will receive first-round byes. Here’s a look at The Item’s STATS FCS Top 25 ballot for the final week of the regular season:
1. North Dakota State
2. James Madison
3. Montana
4. Weber State
5. Sacramento State
6. South Dakota State
7. Illinois State
8. Northern Iowa
9. Montana State
10. Southeast Missouri
11. Florida A&M
12. Villanova
13. Southeastern Louisiana
14. Central Arkansas
15. Furman
16. Nicholls
17. Wofford
18. Monmouth
19. Central Connecticut State
20. Towson
21. Austin Peay
22. North Dakota
23. North Carolina A&T
24. Kennesaw State
25. Southern Illinois
