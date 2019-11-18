fcs top 25

With just one week left in the regular season, the FCS playoff picture is beginning to take shape.

Six teams — Central Connecticut State, James Madison, Monmouth, North Dakota State, San Diego and Wofford — have already locked up postseason berths, with 18 others set to join them this weekend.

The FCS playoff bracket will be unveiled Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU, featuring 24 teams — eight of which will receive first-round byes. Here’s a look at The Item’s STATS FCS Top 25 ballot for the final week of the regular season:

Here’s a look at The Item’s full STATS FCS Top 25 ballot:

1. North Dakota State

2. James Madison

3. Montana

4. Weber State

5. Sacramento State

6. South Dakota State

7. Illinois State

8. Northern Iowa

9. Montana State

10. Southeast Missouri

11. Florida A&M

12. Villanova

13. Southeastern Louisiana

14. Central Arkansas

15. Furman

16. Nicholls

17. Wofford

18. Monmouth

19. Central Connecticut State

20. Towson

21. Austin Peay

22. North Dakota

23. North Carolina A&T

24. Kennesaw State

25. Southern Illinois

Tags

Recommended for you