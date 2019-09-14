Football Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A

Aldine 42, Houston MSTC 21

Alief Hastings 26, Fort Bend Kempner 14

Allen 28, Coppell 21

Amarillo Tascosa 49, Amarillo Palo Duro 7

Austin Anderson 20, Del Valle 17

Austin High 38, Kyle Lehman 14

Austin Vandegrift 28, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7

Austin Westlake 58, Austin Akins 7

Baytown Sterling 41, Houston Austin 6

Beaumont West Brook 36, Houston Lamar 34

Belton 62, Copperas Cove 40

Brownsville Rivera 32, Pharr Valley View 0

Cedar Hill 49, Mesquite Horn 21

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 42, Round Rock McNeil 14

Channelview 24, League City Clear Creek 17

Cibolo Steele 28, SA Churchill 0

Conroe 28, The Woodlands College Park 17

Converse Judson 39, Harlingen 0

Cypress Woods 31, Tomball Memorial 28

Dallas Jesuit 31, Wylie 10

Dallas Skyline 39, Arlington Houston 21

Dickinson 42, Pearland Dawson 24

Eagle Pass 24, Eagle Pass Winn 0

EP Americas 55, Onate, N.M. 13

Euless Trinity 31, Colleyville Heritage 17

Fort Bend Travis 53, Spring 49

Galena Park North Shore 24, Spring Westfield 21

Garland 31, Richardson 24

Garland Lakeview Centennial 7, Richardson Berkner 0

Garland Sachse 36, Plano East 14

Hewitt Midway 35, Killeen 7

Houston Clear Lake 31, Texas City 7

Humble Atascocita 70, Humble Kingwood 10

Hurst Bell 36, Irving MacArthur 22

Katy Mayde Creek 45, Aldine Nimitz 21

Keller Timber Creek 34, West Mesquite 31

Killeen Ellison 16, Waco 0

Klein Collins 49, Klein Forest 21

Lake Travis 52, Austin Bowie 10

Laredo Johnson 16, Edinburg Economedes 7

Laredo United 28, San Marcos 23

League City Clear Springs 42, Richmond George Ranch 14

Lewisville 41, McKinney Boyd 16

Lewisville Hebron 21, Keller Fossil Ridge 7

Lewisville Marcus 55, Waxahachie 38

Mansfield 37, Mansfield Legacy 7

Mansfield Summit 33, Mesquite Poteet 21

McAllen Memorial 33, Edinburg Vela 22

McAllen Rowe 36, Edinburg North 14

McKinney 57, Richardson Pearce 21

Mesquite 48, Plano West 21

Midland Lee 72, EP Montwood 7

New Braunfels 28, SA Johnson 21

North Garland 47, Carrollton Smith 12

Pearland 45, Katy Cinco Ranch 0

Plano 55, Garland Rowlett 34

Prosper 57, Lewisville Flower Mound 34

Richardson Lake Highlands 28, Haltom 26

Rockwall 58, Arlington Bowie 33

Rockwall-Heath 47, N. Richland Hills Richland 18

Round Rock Stony Point 66, Leander 14

Round Rock Westwood 28, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27

SA Northside Brandeis 56, SA Northside Marshall 6

SA Northside O'Connor 35, SA Northside Warren 21

SA Reagan 35, Schertz Clemens 28

SA Roosevelt 62, Laredo Alexander 35

San Angelo Central 41, Cedar Park 35, OT

Smithson Valley 44, SA Madison 0

South Garland 34, Dallas Molina 12

Temple 37, Killeen Harker Heights 3

The Woodlands 20, Conroe Oak Ridge 14

Weatherford 33, N. Richland Hills Birdville 32

Weslaco 24, PSJA North 7

Wolfforth Frenship 61, Lubbock Cooper 53, 4OT

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 23, Abilene 14

Aledo 63, Burleson Centennial 30

Alice 23, Rockport-Fulton 15

Angleton 45, Clear Brook 7

Austin Crockett 48, Manor New Tech 6

Azle 51, Granbury 20

Bastrop 35, Pflugerville Connally 21

Brownsville Pace 22, Donna 14

Bryan Rudder 41, Navasota 24

Burleson 52, Waco University 13

Canutillo 27, Clint Mountain View 14

Castroville Medina Valley 41, Hondo 14

CC Calallen 20, Needville 19

CC Miller 42, Victoria East 14

CC Ray 41, CC Carroll 14

College Station 29, Huntsville 13

Corsicana 20, Greenville 7

Crowley 41, FW Chisholm Trail 13

Dallas Kimball 52, Irving 20

Dallas South Oak Cliff 61, Wilmer-Hutchins 0

Denison 40, Frisco Lebanon Trail 27

Dripping Springs 54, New Braunfels Canyon 38

Edcouch-Elsa 41, Los Fresnos 28

Elgin 37, Pflugerville 28

Ennis 49, Kaufman 14

EP Austin 35, EP Socorro 0

Everman 44, Arlington Seguin 6

Floresville 48, Carrizo Springs 20

Fort Bend Hightower 32, Fort Bend Dulles 6

Friendswood 29, La Porte 17

Frisco 33, Denton Braswell 28

Frisco Independence 63, Denton 7

Frisco Lone Star 30, Dallas Highland Park 19

Frisco Reedy 27, Lake Dallas 21

Frisco Wakeland 63, McKinney North 49

FW Arlington Heights 54, FW Brewer 10

Galveston Ball 13, Houston Wheatley 12

Georgetown 11, SA South San Antonio 8

Georgetown East View 61, Austin Northeast 7

Gregory-Portland 37, Bay City 0

Hallsville 16, Bullard 13, OT

Hutto 38, EP Del Valle 14

Kerrville Tivy 48, Del Rio 14

La Joya Palmview 27, Brownsville Porter 26

Lancaster 42, South Grand Prairie 27

Laredo Martin 56, Laredo Cigarroa 7

Leander Glenn 35, Austin McCallum 14

Lewisville The Colony 55, Byron Nelson 51

Lucas Lovejoy 42, Frisco Memorial 14

Magnolia 42, Montgomery 10

Manor 33, Liberty Hill 28

Mansfield Timberview 64, Mansfield Lake Ridge 31

Midlothian 65, Joshua 7

Mission Sharyland 23, La Joya 0

New Caney 49, Willis 37

North Forney 57, Forney 10

Plainview 35, Lubbock 27

Port Neches-Groves 28, Tomball 9

PSJA Southwest 41, PSJA Memorial 14

Red Oak 68, Frisco Heritage 23

Rio Grande City 69, Brownsville Lopez 19

Rosenberg Lamar 56, Rosenberg Terry 28

SA Burbank 27, SA Edison 24

SA Harlandale 50, SA Kennedy 0

SA Southside 56, SA Memorial 6

SA Southwest 48, Uvalde 37

Saginaw 33, FW South Hills 14

Seagoville 28, Dallas Samuell 3

Sharyland Pioneer 56, Mission 28

Somerset 27, SA McCollum 26

Texarkana Texas 62, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 13

Victoria West 30, CC Moody 7

Vidor 48, Conroe Caney Creek 0

WF Rider 38, Amarillo 24

Wylie East 21, Dallas Wilson 18

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 35, Kennedale 28, 2OT

Andrews 44, Levelland 19

Anna 35, Van Alstyne 19

Argyle 62, Tyler Chapel Hill 7

Bandera 40, SA St. Anthony 12

Beeville Jones 28, CC Tuloso-Midway 14

Bellville 21, Stafford 7

Big Spring 21, Monahans 13

Boerne 26, SA Holy Cross 24

Bridge City 35, Anahuac 21

Brownwood 28, Graham 14

Burnet 54, Lockhart 31

Caldwell 12, Madisonville 6

Canyon 55, Lamesa 6

Carthage 38, Marshall 6

Crandall 27, Paris North Lamar 6

Crystal City 22, Zapata 20

Dalhart 27, Amarillo River Road 10

Dallas Carter 24, Dallas White 14

Decatur 41, Midlothian Heritage 28

Dumas 7, Wichita Falls 0

El Campo 42, Cuero 0

Fairfield 45, Athens 25

Geronimo Navarro 33, Marble Falls 7

Godley 36, West 14

Gonzales 27, Yoakum 25

Hamshire-Fannett 26, East Chambers 19

Henderson 67, Jacksonville 40

Hereford 30, Canyon Randall 14

Hidalgo 21, Port Isabel 13

Houston North Forest 50, Houston Washington 21

Ingleside 42, Kingsville King 26

Iowa Park 40, Burkburnett 22

Jasper 42, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14

Kilgore 64, Longview Pine Tree 62, 3OT

La Feria 35, Mercedes 31

La Grange 43, La Vernia 39

Llano 49, Brady 24

Longview Spring Hill 27, White Oak 0

Lorena 31, Lampasas 30

Lubbock Estacado 35, Amarillo Caprock 14

Lumberton 34, Houston Furr 13

Melissa 36, Whitehouse 14

Midland Greenwood 49, Shallowater 14

Palestine 32, Rusk 14

Pampa 47, Vernon 6

Paris 37, Gilmer 20

Pleasanton 28, Pearsall 0

Progreso 14, Santa Gertrudis Academy 7

Raymondville 42, Lyford 0

Rio Hondo 35, Brownsville St. Joseph 28

Robinson 63, Troy 35

Robstown 20, Banquete 15

SA Brooks 27, SA St. Gerard 26

Salado 50, Austin William Travis 0

Sealy 14, Waller 0

Silsbee 43, Nederland 27

Springtown 54, Glen Rose 16

Stephenville 34, Abilene Wylie 0

Sunnyvale 57, Brownsboro 41

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Atlanta 17

Van 34, Lindale 7

Waco Connally 21, China Spring 20

Waco La Vega 21, Austin LBJ 7

West Columbia 38, Sweeny 7

WF Hirschi 70, Sweetwater 41

Wimberley 45, Fischer Canyon Lake 7

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 51, Wellington 6

Anderson-Shiro 26, Iola 0

Anson 44, Stamford 24

Anthony 39, Tornillo 6

Ballinger 49, Colorado City 14

Bangs 42, Winters 27

Bells 19, Howe 13

Blanco 36, Marion 35

Bloomington 20, Louise 7

Boyd 26, Lake Worth 22

Brock 28, Argyle Liberty Christian 21

Buffalo 46, Groveton 36

Bushland 38, Borger 0

Cameron Yoe 68, Gatesville 34

Canadian 48, Perryton 0

Cisco 40, Breckenridge 19

Clifton 45, Maypearl 0

Clyde 34, Comanche 0

Coahoma 55, Wink 22

Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Buna 12

Coleman 20, Goldthwaite 6

Columbus 33, Smithville 14

Corrigan-Camden 32, Kirbyville 8

Cotulla 34, Dilley 7

Daingerfield 26, New Boston 12

Denver City 27, Alpine 12

Dublin 31, De Leon 7

Early 19, Tolar 18

Eastland 60, Albany 28

Edgewood 48, Lone Oak 28

Edna 30, Freeport Brazosport 27

Elkhart 42, Troup 12

Emory Rains 35, Cooper 21

Falfurrias 22, Hebbronville 18

Franklin 20, Mart 16

Frankston 29, Ore City 26

Friona 63, Muleshoe 14

Ganado 23, Odem 0

George West 28, Goliad 0

Gladewater 48, Center 28

Gladewater Sabine 48, Harleton 14

Grandview 62, Venus 6

Groesbeck 22, Marlin 19

Gunter 49, Whitesboro 7

Henrietta 22, Bowie 20

Holliday 47, Windthorst 20

Ingram Moore 32, Harper 7

Jourdanton 35, La Pryor 6

Lago Vista 20, Comfort 10

Malakoff 17, Mexia 14

Mathis 47, Orange Grove 26

Mineola 40, Farmersville 3

Mount Vernon 57, Canton 0

Natalia 63, Lytle 10

New London West Rusk 48, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 22

Newton 20, West Orange-Stark 14

Nixon-Smiley 19, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 0

Nocona 50, Ponder 22

Orangefield 27, Shepherd 21

Palacios 34, El Maton Tidehaven 22

Paradise 32, Jacksboro 14

Pilot Point 48, Aubrey 27

Poth 41, Karnes City 13

Pottsboro 39, Muenster 12

Rio Vista 24, Rosebud-Lott 6

Rockdale 45, Lexington 13

Rogers 53, McGregor 20

SA Cole 41, SA Christian 21

San Angelo Grape Creek 40, Rocksprings 0

San Diego 28, CC West Oso 14

Santa Rosa 38, La Villa 28

Schulenburg 14, Luling 7

Skidmore-Tynan 41, Benavides 0

Spearman 40, Sunray 8

Tatum 31, Pittsburg 16

Tulia 50, Sanford-Fritch 30

Tuscola Jim Ned 62, Merkel 0

Universal City Randolph 47, Johnson City 24

Vanderbilt Industrial 20, Victoria St. Joseph 14, OT

Wall 20, Midland Christian 14

Warren 43, Saratoga West Hardin 14

WF City View 49, Seymour 6

Whitewright 42, Como-Pickton 6

Whitney 33, Hillsboro 24

Winnsboro 44, Paris Chisum 0

Winona 41, Elysian Fields 34

Woodville 36, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 35

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 42, Runge 20

Alto 50, New Diana 0

Baird 40, Bluff Dale 0

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 45, Marfa 0

Beckville 22, Hawkins 12

Ben Bolt 42, D'Hanis 28

Bogata Rivercrest 47, Simms Bowie 7

Bosqueville 60, Waco Reicher 12

Bovina 16, Smyer 8

Centerville 22, Trinity 13

Charlotte 21, Riviera Kaufer 12

Chico 34, Era 12

Cross Plains 62, San Angelo Texas Leadership 12

Cushing 36, Burkeville 14

Detroit 58, Quinlan Boles 12

Deweyville 32, Kountze 13

Eldorado 46, Brackett 22

Electra 57, Olney 24

Falls City 20, Stockdale 3

Flatonia 33, Thrall 14

Floydada 28, Lockney 7

Freer 57, Woodsboro 23

Fruitvale 49, Tyler Kings Academy 19

Gladewater Union Grove 33, Quitman 20

Gorman 82, Cherokee 35

Hale Center 57, Boys Ranch 6

Haskell 14, Peaster 13

Hawley 46, Hamlin 44

Holland 59, Florence 7

Honey Grove 36, Alba-Golden 0

Hull-Daisetta 36, Sabine Pass 22

Kenedy 54, Pettus 14

Leakey 46, SA Lutheran 0

Lindsay 21, Callisburg 6

Mason 33, Sonora 0

Maud 34, Tom Bean 26

Miles 49, Roscoe 28

New Deal 21, Slaton 14

Normangee 37, Lovelady 12

Olton 36, Farwell 26

Panhandle 54, Childress 13

Post 63, Lubbock Roosevelt 6

Price Carlisle 76, Overton 0

Ralls 34, Seagraves 6

Refugio 48, Aransas Pass 7

San Augustine 34, Garrison 28

San Saba 63, Junction 0

Santa Maria 34, Premont 0

Shamrock 36, Dimmitt 14

Shelbyville 22, Joaquin 21

Shiner 49, Burton 0

Snook 60, Waco Texas Wind 12

Stinnett West Texas 74, Gruver 46

Stratford 64, Guymon, Okla. 0

Sudan 40, Crosbyton 14

Tahoka 28, Brownfield 24

Tenaha 54, Tyler Gorman 0

Three Rivers 61, Bruni 20

Timpson 43, Big Sandy 31

Vega 73, Amarillo Highland Park 24

Weimar 41, Austin St. Michael 14

Wheeler 33, Clarendon 8

Wolfe City 35, Cumby 22

Wortham 24, Bartlett 0

CLASS 1A

Abbott 26, Penelope 12

Apple Springs 36, High Island 18

Avalon 60, Gilmer Union Hill 38

Balmorhea 68, Garden City 22

Blackwell 77, Newcastle 38

Blanket 52, Lingleville 0

Blum 66, Iredell 14

Brookesmith 40, Evant 30

Covington 57, Oglesby 12

Cranfills Gap 59, Mullin 12

Crowell 54, Aspermont 8

Dime Box 59, Waco Texas Christian 54

Forestburg 75, Bowie Gold-Burg 26

Fort Davis 58, Sierra Blanca 28

Gordon 52, Walnut Springs 0

Grandfalls-Royalty 71, EP Faith Christian 20

Gustine 44, Rising Star 20

Happy 40, Turkey Valley 36

Ira 72, Lueders-Avoca 0

Jayton 58, Chillicothe 8

Jonesboro 68, Waco Live Oak Classical 20

Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 56, Ladonia Fannindel 31

Lenorah Grady 73, Silverton 44

Loraine 50, Rotan 0

Lorenzo 64, Lubbock All Saints 14

May 64, Lometa 14

McLean 67, Joshua Johnson County 6

Medina 70, SA Winston 24

Mertzon Irion County 62, Eden 53

Milford 76, Oakwood 54

Moran 34, Sidney 18

Morgan 46, Three Way 0

Paducah 78, Claude 28

Perrin-Whitt 52, Bynum 0

Ranger 35, Dallas Inspired Vision 6

Rankin 54, Imperial Buena Vista 0

Richland Springs 50, Aquilla 46

Robert Lee 55, Santa Anna 6

Rochelle 63, Kopperl 33

Ropesville Ropes 44, O'Donnell 32

Roscoe Highland 62, Bronte 0

Rule 58, Benjamin 27

Saint Jo 60, Throckmorton 14

Spur 76, Matador Motley County 74

Sterling City 52, Hermleigh 0

Strawn 71, Bryson 25

Vernon Northside 62, Hedley 14

Water Valley 56, Zephyr 48

Westbrook 50, Veribest 0

White Deer 60, Lefors 14

Whitharral 44, Petersburg 33

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Amarillo San Jacinto 63, Morton 18

Arlington Pantego Christian 30, Archer City 6

Austin Regents 39, FW Trinity Valley 7

Beaumont Kelly 27, Cleveland Tarkington 23

Bryan Allen Academy 65, Tyler East Texas Christian 20

Bryan Brazos Christian 54, KIPP Houston 0

Bullard Brook Hill 64, Huntington 34

Bulverde Bracken 60, Jubilee 13

CC John Paul 35, CC London 28

Dallas Christian 25, Plano John Paul II 14

Dallas Episcopal 40, FW Country Day 21

Dallas Parish Episcopal 49, Tyler Grace Community 0

EP Cathedral 17, San Elizario 9

EP Immanuel 16, Bowlegs, Okla. 10

FW Nolan 27, Celina 12

FW Southwest Christian 36, Arlington Oakridge 30

Grapevine Faith 35, Caddo Mills 29

Houston Lutheran North 57, Houston KIPP Northeast 0

Houston Lutheran South 40, Beaumont Legacy Christian 6

Houston Second Baptist 38, Tomball Concordia 13

Houston St. John's 34, Austin Hyde Park 6

Houston St. Pius X 32, Bellaire Episcopal 29

Houston St. Thomas 27, Houston Kinkaid 10

Irving Cistercian 55, Dallas Greenhill 0

John Cooper 21, Bay Area Christian 0

Katy Pope John 22, Houston Westbury Christian 8

Lake Jackson Brazosport 60, Fort Bend Christian 12

Lubbock Christian 48, Sundown 28

Marble Falls Faith 87, Austin Royals 60

McKinney Christian 54, FW Temple Christian 12

Muenster Sacred Heart 22, Tioga 18

New Braunfels Christian 66, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 14

Plano Prestonwood 44, Addison Trinity 7

SA Central Catholic 51, Seguin 43

Seguin Lifegate 50, CC Annapolis 0

Temple Holy Trinity 52, Round Rock Christian 6

The Woodlands Christian 63, Woodlands Legacy Prep 0

Waco Parkview Christian 46, Granbury North Central Texas 15

Waco Vanguard 26, Eagle Christian 14

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 63, Alief Elsik 7

Azle Christian School 70, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 22

Beaumont United 35, Port Arthur Memorial 6

Carlsbad , N.M. 33, EP Coronado 20

CenTex Homeschool 52, Prairie Lea 49

Clovis , N.M. 60, Lubbock Monterey 27

Concordia 67, McDade 18

Cypress Bridgeland 38, Cypress Springs 0

El Paso Franklin 55, Midland 21

EP Pebble Hills 31, EP Chapin 13

Fort Worth Christian 42, Valley View 16

FW Benbrook 28, Krum 27

Gail Borden County 90, Knox City 44

Gholson 52, Mount Calm 6

Houston The Village 38, Houston Christian 27

HSAA 47, Arlington Newman 0

Lakeland Christian Academy 54, Rockwall Heritage 46

Legacy Christian 31, Devine 7

Longview Heritage 76, Dallas Academy 50

McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 77, Dallas Lutheran 60

Monte Alto 46, Harlingen Marine Military 6

Northside Homeschool 22, Colmesneil 13

Oklahoma Bible , Okla. 62, Booker 26

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 31, Devine 7

Schertz John Paul II 31, Sabinal 14

Tyler Heat 53, Longview Trinity 26

Waco Methodist 82, Trinidad 34

Wichita Falls Notre Dame 48, Community Christian 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Altair Rice vs. Hallettsville, ccd.

Clint vs. EP Bowie, ccd.

Evadale vs. Galveston O'Connell, ccd.

Fabens vs. EP Hanks, ccd.

