The Houston sports media scene has no shortage of Sam Houston State alums, and among those is SportsTalk 790 host Adam Clanton.
Clanton, a 2005 graduate of SHSU, recently joined the Item Insider podcast to discuss an array of topics — including some of his favorite memories as a Bearkat. Below is a glimpse into that conversation, which can be heard in its entirety at itemonline.com/pods or wherever you listen to your podcasts:
JC: You arrived at Sam Houston State around the turn of the century, and at that point the football team had yet to win a Division I playoff game. Then all of a sudden that magical 2001 Josh McCown season happens, and then the 2004 run a few years later. What was that like to experience? I imagine when you came in as a freshman you never imagined they’d be in the national spotlight like they were.
AC: No, and a lot of things like that started to happen while I was there. I’m going to go ahead and take credit for all of them (laughs). The thing about the McCown run, I do remember it, but I remember the 04 run a little better — probably because I was calling the games on the student radio station there. I remember that one more, maybe because it was my last fall there. Then in 2003 was the first NCAA Tournament appearance by Sam Houston, and I called the championship game to go to the tournament on the student station ... It was a really fun time for sports at Sam Houston State and a really fun time on the campus.
That’s what stinks about what’s going on right now. Even though people fight about it and have rivalries, sports is the great equalizer and the escape from real-life stuff — which is why I wanted to do this for a living. That’s what bums me out right now and that was a good example of that. just people you don’t know hugging and high-fiving in the stands and stuff like that. That’s the coolest part of sports to me.
JC: Did you have a favorite Sam Houston State sports memory from your time on campus?
AC: That basketball game, because we had got to know the team a little bit. It’s a little bit easier to get to know a starting five and 4-5 role players versus a whole roster of a football team, plus you’re closer to the action. Nothing against the football team, it’s just the way the access was and the way everything unfolded. And the students rushing the floor, not saying you don’t see that in football, but that’s something that happened for that game.
JC: Speaking of football, those 2001 and 2004 years were kind of on the big stage. But ever since 2010, they’ve had that machine rolling … what’s it been like to watch the program grow into what it is now?
AC: I got a little bit closer to that situation as well, even though I was long gone. I was at the tailend of my career at Channel 2 so I was still doing television, and I’ll still never forget that the day of the championship game in Frisco was the same day as the Houston Texans’ playoff debut. It was a win-win situation for me, but I didn’t know where I was going to be going. ... There was an alumni party the night before at the hotel there and I caught up with a bunch of people I hadn’t seen in a long time, so that was pretty cool. I ended up covering the championship game, and even though the Bearkats lost, was able to listen to the Texans’ game on the drive home.
