From the track to the field to the hardwood, Walker County had no shortage of multisport standouts this year.
Therefore it’s no surprise that a pair of three-sport stars share The Item’s 2019 Female High School Athlete of the Year award, with Alpha Omega’s Jessica Kohers and New Waverly’s Sierra McCann splitting the honor.
Kohers’ accolades began rolling in during track season, as she won gold in the 800-meter run and silver in the 1,600m and 3,200m at the TAPPS 2A State Championships. She continued to showcase her running talents as a junior in the fall, and went on to finish third at the state cross-country meet.
“It’s always fun when you work with talented people,” Alpha Omega track and cross country coach Charlotte Collier said. “Then when you add character, kindness, discipline and coachability on top of that, it warms your heart and makes you give glory to God.
“I wouldn’t say it comes as a surprise because she works so hard for it, year in and year out. She is just relentlessly working hard.”
Kohers also shined on the volleyball court, receiving first-team all-district honors for a team that went all the way to the state semifinals.
“Jesssica Kohers was ask to change her role on the 2019 varsity,” Alpha Omega volleyball coach Janice Hudson added. “She had been primarily a setter in a 6-2 offense and was asked to become an important part of the 5-1 offense where her role was a hitter. She accepted this challenge and become one of Alpha’s strongest attackers with that left hand.”
McCann’s 2019 success also began in the spring.
In April, McCann earned second-team all-district honors in basketball while making a postseason run in track and field. She won a district title in the high jump and finished fourth at the area meet before ending her season at the region meet.
“It’s very rare to coach someone that is so talented in multiple sports,” said Donna Gilliam, who coaches McCann in both sports. “It’s really nice having that. We can go from one to the other and I can always count on her to excel. She’s going to work hard, and whatever comes after that is a plus.”
McCann, now a senior, will have one more season to further cement her legacy on the basketball court and in the high jump. She also played a pivotal role in New Waverly’s run to the playoffs in volleyball, earning first-team all-district honors and serving as one of the team leaders for first-year head coach Carly Dyess.
“It was very important to me as a coach,” Dyess said. “Sierra did a great job coming in and stepping up. She led us in kills and played a few different roles. She set a very good example for our younger girls. She set an example to put the team above yourself.”
