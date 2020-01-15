Harris carries Stephen F. Austin over Cent. Arkansas 77-76
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Kevon Harris scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made a free throw with two seconds left to lift Stephen F. Austin to a 77-76 win over Central Arkansas on Wednesday night.
Jackson Baker hit a 3-pointer with 49 seconds left and after the Lumberjacks missed a pair of free throws Hayden Koval pulled the Bears into a tie with another 3-pointer at the 12 second mark.
Cameron Johnson and David Kachelries scored 13 points apiece for Stephen F. Austin (14-3, 5-1 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory and moved into first place alone after Nicholls State lost a home game to Northwestern State 73-72. Roti Ware added 12 points.
Stephen F. Austin shot 54% with 12 3-pointers but were only 7 of 21 from the foul line.
Rylan Bergersen scored 19 points for the Bears (5-13, 4-3), who shot 52% in the second half and finished with 11 triples. Eddy Kayouloud added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Aaron Weidenaar scored 16 points with five 3-pointers.
Bile's 3 sends Northwestern St. past Nicholls St. 73-72
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Chudier Bile sank a 3-pointer as time expired to give Northwestern State the win over Nicholls State 73-72 on Wednesday night.
Northwestern State trailed 72-70 in the final seconds and Bile drained his 3-pointer after Nicholls State's Kevin Johnson missed two free throw attempts.
Jairus Roberson had a season-high 24 points, shooting 5 for 6 from behind the arc.
Trenton Massner had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Northwestern State (7-9, 4-3 Southland Conference). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Bile added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. He also committed eight turnovers. John Norvel had 10 points.
Warith Alatishe had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Colonels (11-7, 5-2), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Elvis Harvey Jr. added 15 points. Dexter McClanahan had 14 points.
Northwestern State matches up against Stephen F. Austin at home next Wednesday. Nicholls State plays Central Arkansas at home on Saturday.
Kennedy, strong second half power victory for McNeese State
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Sha'markus Kennedy had 12 points and 16 rebounds and McNeese State dominated the second half in a 72-56 victory over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.
A.J. Lawson added 19 points for McNeese State (8-9, 3-3 Southland Conference). Dru Kuxhausen added 15 points. Myles Hutchinson had six assists for the Cowboys.
McNeese shot 64% in the second half. The Cowboys led 33-31 at halftime and an early 11-2 run in the second half helped put the game away.
Drew Lutz had 15 points for the Cardinals (4-12, 1-4). Vincent Miszkiewicz added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Keaston Willis, Incarnate Word's leading scorer, did not score and missed all six of his 3-point tries.
McNeese State plays at New Orleans on the road on Saturday. Incarnate Word plays at Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
Southeastern Louisiana beats Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-56
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Byron Smith posted 16 points as Southeastern Louisiana defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-56 on Wednesday night.
Maxwell Starwood had 12 points for Southeastern Louisiana (5-12, 2-4 Southland Conference). Ty Brewer added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Jordan Hairston had 15 points for the Islanders (6-12, 2-5). Tony Lewis added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jashawn Talton-Thomas had nine rebounds.
Myles Smith, the Islanders' leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).
The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Islanders for the season. Southeastern Louisiana defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-80 on Jan. 4. Southeastern Louisiana plays Abilene Christian on the road on Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces Lamar at home on Saturday.
New Orleans beats Houston Baptist 106-98
HOUSTON (AP) — Bryson Robinson had 26 points as New Orleans ended its eight-game road losing streak, topping Houston Baptist 106-98 on Wednesday night.
Raquan Brown added 20 points, and Ahren Freeman had 19 points and eight rebounds for New Orleans (6-11, 2-5 Southland Conference). Troy Green added 19 points and eight assists.
New Orleans is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
After New Orleans outscored Houston Baptist 52-44 in the first half, both teams scored 54 in the second as the visitors clinched the victory. The Huskies' 54 second-half points were a season high for the team.
Jalon Gates had 20 points for the Huskies (1-13, 1-4). Benjamin Uloko scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds. Myles Pierre had 19 points. Ian DuBose had 15 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.
New Orleans plays McNeese State at home on Saturday. Houston Baptist faces Sam Houston State at home on Saturday.
