University presidents throughout the Southland Conference met Friday, but did not make a final decision regarding the league's 2020 football season, The Item has learned.
The meeting was initially scheduled for early next week, but was bumped up to Friday as FCS leagues and programs around the country continued to cancel their fall football seasons. Caleb Beames from KTRV in Lufkin reports that more meetings are set to take place next week.
Friday's meeting, which was scheduled for Tuesday, was moved up amid a wave of fall football cancelations that effectively doomed any hopes of an FCS postseason. The NCAA announced Wednesday that 50% of eligible teams must compete in the regular season in order for a sport to have a postseason. FCS football fell below this threshold Friday, as the Big Sky and Pioneer League opted out of competing this fall.
Perennial powerhouse James Madison — which at first attempted to compete as an independent after the Colonial Athletic Association canceled its season — also announced Friday that it wouldn’t be competing this fall, with multiple reports indicating that the Missouri Valley Conference — home of North Dakota State, winner of eight of the past nine FCS national titles — will do the same.
