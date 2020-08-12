The possibility of an FCS postseason in 2020 has vanished, but a few teams and leagues at the level still have football scheduled to go on this fall.
As of Wednesday evening, the Southland Conference was among this group.
University presidents throughout the Southland met Wednesday to discuss the outlook for fall sports and potentially cast a vote on whether or not they would be played in 2020. This followed a meeting between conference athletics directors on Tuesday that lasted more than two hours.
The Southland did not make an announcement immediately following the meeting, but one could come as early as Thursday.
According to sources, decision-makers within the conference felt confident early last week about the ability to conduct a football season this fall. Developments since then, however, might have shifted this tone.
The FCS falling below the threshold to conduct a postseason this fall — the NCAA recently stated that 50% of eligible schools must compete in the regular season for a sport to be eligible for playoffs — is one potential factor. Another is a concerning revelation on Tuesday out of Beaumont.
According to the Beaumont Enterprise, Lamar — which had its football team report to campus in late June — conducted just its second round of COVID-19 testing last Friday. Nearly 20% of 181 student-athletes tested positive, including 32 football players.
The NCAA Board of Governors released specific requirements for schools to conduct fall sports last week, which included stricter testing guidelines.
BOTPW WON’T BE PLAYED AT NRG STADIUM IN 2020
As conferences and schools around the country continue to postpone their fall football seasons, one of the marquee rivalry games in the FCS will be headed to a new venue in 2020 — if it still happens.
The Battle of the Piney Woods between Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin will not be played at NRG Stadium in 2020, Lone Star Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday. The matchup between the two schools dates back to 1923, making it the fourth-oldest college football rivalry in the state of Texas.
Initial plans are for the rivalry game to return to NRG Stadium in 2021.
Sam Houston State has won the last nine meetings between the two teams, including a 31-20 win last year. The Bearkats lead the series 57-35-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.