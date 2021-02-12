Following months of uncertainty, the spring FCS football season is finally here.
The Southland Conference will be represented in the first FCS action of the spring, as the McNeese Cowboys head to Stephenville to take on Tarleton State in what will be the Texans’ first game as a Division I program. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 6 p.m., with FOX Sports Southwest Plus and FOX Sports Go carrying the broadcast.
With the rest of the Southland joining McNeese next weekend, when the full FCS spring slate gets underway, here’s a glance at The Item’s preseason power rankings for the conference:
1) Sam Houston
After going a combined 13-10 with a pair of missed playoff appearances the past two years, the Bearkats are poised to return to their place among the Southland’s top contenders. Junior quarterback Eric Schmid provides Sam Houston with solidity under center for the first time since 2017, and will have three potential 1,000-yard rushers and arguably the fastest receiving corps in the country to distribute the ball to. On the defensive side, the Kats return eight starters from a group that led the FCS in rushing defense, total defense, third-down defense and tackles for loss, while ranking in the top-10 in eight other categories.
2) Nicholls
As dominant as Nicholls has been during its run of back-to-back Southland championships, this year’s group might have the highest ceiling yet. The Colonels lose two of the most decorated players in conference history in quarterback Chase Fourcade and defensive end Sully Laiche. However, with a legitimate NFL prospect in 6-foot-4 receiver Dai'Jean Dixon and a dynamic dual-threat in former LSU and Missouri quarterback Lindsey Scott, Nicholls could be as explosive on offense as ever.
3) McNeese
Facing a one-year postseason ban due to APR penalties, McNeese has been overlooked in the leadup to the spring Southland season. That doesn’t mean that the Cowboys can’t play spoiler, though. Senior Cody Orgeron returns as the most seasoned quarterback in the conference, and has an array of new weapons to utilize — including 6-foot-7, 254-pound tight end Jamal Pettigrew, who arrives as a grad transfer from LSU.
4) Southeastern Louisiana
The Lions have received ample preseason recognition, despite losing their defensive coordinator and starting quarterback. Southeastern Louisiana does bring back preseason All-American defensive back Ferlando Jordan, spurring optimism for a team that will likely need to lean on its defense to reach the postseason for the second straight year.
5) Northwestern State
The Demons have out-paced their preseason expectations each of the past two years, a trend they'll look to continue this spring. Northwestern State will have to replace two-year starting quarterback Shelton Eppler, but the return of defensive standouts Ja’Quay Pough and Shemar Bartholomew — both preseason all-conference picks — gives the Demons hope that they can finish higher than their sixth-place preseason prediction.
6) Incarnate Word
The Southland darling during its 2018 conference title run*, the Cardinals came back down to earth with seven losses last season — including a 39-point drubbing at the hands of the Bearkats. With star quarterback and 2018 Southland Freshman of the Year Jon Copeland entering the transfer portal in late December, Incarnate Word will have a long road ahead this spring.
7) Lamar
With 51 freshmen on the roster, Lamar has the potential for an incredibly bright future. For the next year or two, however, growing pains should be expected.
