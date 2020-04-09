There’s no denying that the Southland Conference has its share of heated rivalries, but one thing seemingly unites everyone around the league: a love for the elite food scenes of Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.
During my time covering Sam Houston State, I’ve been fortunate enough to discover a foodie’s paradise. Each Southland road trip presents a new dining or drinking experience — all of which is documented on Southland Eats, a social media account that showcases must-stop spots around the league.
From Snoopy’s on the water in Corpus Christi to the iconic Bourgeois Meat Market in Thibodaux, the list of options appears endless. So with sports on hold for the moment, The Item started a weekly series highlighting the best of what each Southland town has to offer.
We began a few weeks back with Huntsville, and have since hit Lake Charles, Louisiana and Conway, Arkansas. Next up is Natchitoches, Louisiana — home of the Northwestern State Demons and one of the conference’s most unique food scenes.
LASYONE’S
When it comes to national recognition among Southland dining establishments, it’s hard to top Lasyone’s Meat Pie Kitchen.
Lasyone’s has been a Natchitoches staple since the 1960s, and has garnered attention from newspapers, magazines and TV shows across the country — including Southern Living, The New Yorker, Chicago Tribune, The New York Times and Good Morning America with Bryant Gumble. The world-famous Natchitoches meat pie is what they are known for, but as Northwestern State radio voice and Southland Eats aficionado Patrick Netherton will tell you, there’s more to Lasyone’s than just the meat pie.
“It's allegedly where the Natchitoches meat pie originated, and it's why the Natchitoches meat pie is famous,” Netherton said. “Also, I've never been for breakfast, but people say that their breakfast is ridiculous. It's the meat pies, the dirty rice ... it's one of those places where you gotta grab a meat pie and have lunch there. It's the go-to.”
MAMA’S AND PAPA’S
Just around the corner from Lasyone’s is Mama’s Oyster House and Papa’s Bar & Grill, with the connected restaurants located right in the middle of historic Front Street — which features a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment, as well as gorgeous views of Cane River.
Mama’s mostly serves up seafood and Cajun dishes, while Papa’s prides itself on the claim of “best steaks and coldest beer in town.” And both promise to provide a unique taste of Louisiana.
“They're connected to each other and are right on Front Street in the middle of everything,” Netherton added. “It's more of a sports bar feel, especially on the Mama's side. Then connected to Mama's on the other side of Papa's they have a blues room where they have live music. If it's a Friday or Saturday night in Natchitoches, Mama's is the place to go.”
OTHER DOWNTOWN OPTIONS
The Downtown Natchitoches riverfront features a handful of other options as well, especially for those that have previously visited the aforementioned mainstays.
Netherton recommends The Landing and Mayeaux's for those seeking a higher end seafood and steakhouse feel, while Maglieaux's Riverfront Restaurant provides a mix of Italian and Creole cooking — as well patio views of Cane River.
“If you get to Natchitoches and hit Lasyone's ... you can basically just walk Front Street, which in and of itself is beautiful,” he said. “You can walk Front Street and almost every restaurant you walk into is going to be fabulous.”
MARINER’S RESTAURANT
If you’re looking to venture away from the downtown scene, Netherton suggests a visit to Mariner’s Restaurant — a lakefront spot that features top-notch surf and turf, fine wine and breathtaking views of Sibley Lake.
“It's right on the lake so you have a really pretty view,” he added. “Like most of the places in Natchitoches it's a steak and seafood kind of joint, but it's a nicer, higher end place.”
