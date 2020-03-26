There’s no denying that the Southland Conference has its share of heated rivalries, but one thing seemingly unites everyone around the league: a love for the elite food scenes of Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.
During my time covering Sam Houston State, I’ve been fortunate enough to discover a foodie’s paradise. Each Southland road trip presents a new dining or drinking experience — all of which is documented on Southland Eats, a social media account that showcases must-stop spots around the league.
From Lasyone’s legendary meat pies in Natchitoches to Snoopy’s on the water in Corpus Christi to the iconic Bourgeois Meat Market in Thibodaux, the list of options appears endless. So with sports on hold for the moment, The Item has started a weekly series highlighting the best of what each Southland town has to offer.
We began last week with Huntsville, home of the Sam Houston State Bearkats, and featured awe-inspiring barbecue, Southern home cooking and a historic local establishment. Next up is Lake Charles, Louisiana, where you can find the McNeese Cowboys — as well as some of the best food in the Pelican State.
Southland Foodie Roundup: Huntsville offers taste of history, elite barbecue and much more
DARRELL’S
Whether you’re in the mood for an unforgettable po’boy, world-class cheese bread or simply an ice cold beer, Darrell’s won't leave you disappointed.
My personal go-to is the Surf & Turf po’boy, which features sliced roast beef and sauteed shrimp cooked in roast beef gravy and homemade butter sauce, but the Darrell’s Special and Bar-B-Q-Beef sandwiches are popular options as well. And as Sheldon Lee — who was a graduate assistant at McNeese before accepting his current job as the Arkansas athletic department’s social media correspondent — is quick to note, Darrell’s is about much more than just the food.
“Darrell’s not only has great food, but a continuation of McNeese’s culture of a family and community atmosphere,” Lee said. “No matter whether it’s a recruit, coach or staff — if you want to close the deal, Darrell’s is where you take them for lunch. It’s literally a game-changer.”
STEAMBOAT BILL’S
Given its popularity and proximity to the campus, Darrell’s attracts swarms of McNeese and visiting fans alike. However, for those with a few extra hours to spend in town, Steamboat Bill’s is a terrific option to take in a true taste of Cajun culture.
“If you get into town with a little more time on your hands, Steamboat Bill's is absolutely a great place to go,” said David Berry, McNeese beat writer for the American Press. “Whatever type of great Cajun food you may be craving, Steamboat Bill's has it. Of course the crawfish is a must-get when it's in season, but you can't go wrong with the gumbo, red beans and rice or fried shrimp.
“A word of advice: go to the location on Martin Luther King Boulevard. It's a little out of the way in relation to McNeese's campus, but it's never as crowded as the lakefront location right off of I-10. And the MLK location also seems to have a little more soul to me, so go there and thank me later.”
BALL’S FRIED CHICK-N
While Cajun cuisine is the Lake Charles food scene’s calling card, you cannot sleep on Ball’s Fried Chick-N. Those that do will be sorely disappointed, according to Louisiana native and former McNeese beat writer Tyler Nunez.
“For starters, it's just damn good chicken,” Nunez said. “I know seemingly every city has its own chicken joint that they hail as the best, and I've been to a lot of them. But few stand up to Ball's. On top of that, the rest of their menu also slaps. Most people argue that Cotton's has the best burger in town, and they might be right, but I can make a convincing argument that it's Ball's”
In a city that is constantly evolving, Nunez points out that Ball’s — in particular the original location on Enterprise Blvd. — has a way of taking its patrons back in time.
“It just feels like a part of history,” he added. “It's on a street that was once among the most busy in the city and has since dissipated, as suburbs around the city have started to flourish. You can see that just by looking around at the abandoned buildings and lack of modern infrastructure around it. But Ball's remains constant.
“It's still there, and it's almost always busy. They keep it clean, but there's that unremovable layer of grease that stains the atmosphere in that way old diners do. Every time you walk in you see the same faces, and if you go often enough they'll start getting your order ready before you say a word.”
MR. BILL’S SEAFOOD EXPRESS
Mr Bill’s Seafood Express is another Lake Charles staple, as well as a McNeese corporate sponsor. As a result, I was treated to jambalaya and desserts from Mr. Bill’s during my most recent trip to the Cowboy Stadium press box — and if you’re wondering about the quality, you better believe I had a second serving during halftime.
The menu might appear overwhelming at first, but with a laundry list of Cajun and comfort food to choose from, it’s hard to go wrong.
“The variety they offer and great home-cooked meals — whether it’s a luncheon special that includes hamburger steak with rice and gravy, or catfish dinner, shrimp po’boy and boiled crawfish — are what make this place so good,” said Matthew Bonnette, McNeese assistant AD/sports information director.
“It’s cooked on the spot, so it’s hot and fresh. Definitely a place to stop when in town for a game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.