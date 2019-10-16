Another week of Southland Conference football is in the books, with one team starting to separate itself from the pack.
Preseason favorite Nicholls stands alone atop the league as the only team still undefeated in Southland play. Meanwhile, Incarnate Word keeps rising toward the top amid a three-game win streak, and Sam Houston State takes a step back following an upset loss to Lamar.
All of these things are reflected in the latest Southland Conference power rankings.
The rankings are compiled similar to the STATS FCS Top 25, with first place receiving 11 votes, 10 for second place and so on … all the way down to one vote for 11th place. This week’s voters are myself, David Berry of the American Press, Matt Faye of the Beaumont Enterprise and Mike Gegenheimer of Houma Today.
So without further ado, here are our Southland Conference power rankings following Week 7 of the college football season:
1. Nicholls (4-2, 3-0)
Last week: 1
At 3-0, the Colonels are off to an even better start in conference than they were this time last year when they went on to win the Southland. Even with a less-than-stellar defensive showing on Saturday, Nicholls found a way to beat Northwestern State and remain the lone undefeated team left in the league.
The run game is as effective as ever, averaging 263.3 yards per conference game, over 100 yards more than the next closest team. That was huge on Saturday as Nicholls was without stud WR Dai’Jean Dixon in the passing game and could be without him for a while. Defensively, the Colonels always seem to step up when they need to in order to get the job done. But as lineman Sully Laiche said after the game, there’s a lot that can be improved when giving up 35 points to the worst team in the league. - Gegenheimer
2. Central Arkansas (4-2, 2-1)
Last week: 3
The Bears are in that tier right below Nicholls when you look at who's the best team not nicknamed the Colonels in the Southland Conference. They can't run the ball and can't stop the pass. But the passing game got going against McNeese and star receiver Lujuan Willingham didn't do what he normally does.
UCA is far from a complete team, but with Sam Houston State dealing with major quarterback issues and Lamar and Southeastern Louisiana being inconsistent, it could come down to the Bears and Incarnate Word for second-place in the SLC, which could be the only other playoff spot the conference gets. - Berry
3. Incarnate Word (4-2, 3-1)
Last week: 5
What a change three weeks has brought for the Cardinals. After suffering a 45-6 blowout defeat at the hands of Sam Houston State in its district opener, UIW has won three straight and surged into a tie for second place in the conference. - Criswell
4. Sam Houston State (4-3, 3-1)
Last week: 2
The good news for the Bearkats: they have a chance to move back into first place with a win over Nicholls on Saturday. The bad news: the first-place defending Southland champs are rolling into town with Sam Houston State coming off its worst offensive showing of the season.
Lamar upset the Bearkats in triple-overtime last weekend, despite its offense failing to score any points in regulation. The SHSU defense played good enough to beat anyone in the country, racking up 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks, while holding what was then the league’s top rushing offense to 30 yards of 43 carries. But with Bearkat offense failing to put up any points over the final 46:46 of regulation, while missing two field goals and bungling a pair of opportunities inside the 10-yard line, a prolific defensive effort went to waste. - Criswell
5. Lamar (4-3, 2-2)
Last week: 9
The Cardinals turned some heads on Saturday by pulling an upset at Sam Houston, but still have plenty of work left to do in order to be serious Southland contenders. Lamar’s offense struggled mightily against the Bearkats’ fierce defense, but guess what? So has everyone else.
The biggest takeaway from Lamar’s win was an impressive effort from its own defense, which entered the season as the team’s biggest question mark. If the Cardinals can replicate that performance against Incarnate Word in San Antonio this weekend, they might just work themselves back into the FCS playoff hunt. - Faye
T-6. Southeastern Louisiana (3-3, 2-2)
Last week: 4
The Lions have taken a step back after entering Southland play looking like a legitimate contender. They’ve lost two straight games to unranked opponents, and desperately need to bounce back against HBU after a bye this week. - Criswell
T-6. Abilene Christian (3-4, 2-3)
ACU rebounded in a big way last week, blowing out Houston Baptist 45-20 to snap a two-game skid. A tough road lies ahead for the Wildcats, however, who might not be favored again this season after Saturday’s showdown with Stephen F. Austin. - Criswell
Last week: 10
8. McNeese (3-4, 1-3)
Last week: 7
All of a sudden, the Cowboys are a passing team. What? But as good as McNeese has been lately through the air, the pass defense has been equally as bad. That, and unusual special teams mistakes doomed the Cowboys in their loss to Central Arkansas.
Cyron Sutton is one of the best wide receivers in the Southland Conference. Cody Orgeron has thrown nine touchdown passes in his last three games. But if the pass defense doesn't tighten up, none of that may wind up mattering. And who's up next? Only the second-ranked passing offense in the country in Houston Baptist. - Berry
9. Houston Baptist (4-3, 1-2)
Last week: 6
It looks like HBU is back — and not in a good way. The early-season darlings of the Southland have been brought back down to earth the last two weeks, falling to Incarnate Word 38-36 before being blown out 45-20 by an ACU team with a losing record.
That said, the Huskies are still light years beyond what they have been the past two seasons. A tough test awaits Saturday at McNeese against a Cowboys team that has started to somewhat find its groove. - Criswell
10. Stephen F. Austin (1-5, 1-2)
Last week: 8
The Lumberjacks go for their second Southland win of the season Saturday at ACU. While SFA finds itself near the bottom of the standings, the program is undoubtedly looking up under first-year head coach Colby Carthel. - Criswell
11. Northwestern State (0-3, 0-6)
Last week: 11
The Demons only lost by 10 to first-place Nicholls last week, but ended up well short of their first win of 2019. Their best shot at a victory is looking like the season finale against SFA. - Criswell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.