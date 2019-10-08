After a quiet start to Southland Conference play, the top of the league received a shake-up over the weekend.
As a result, our Southland Conference power rankings feature two new teams in the No. 1 and 2 spots.
Nicholls tops this week's rankings, receiving all four first-place votes. Sam Houston State moved up one spot to No. 2, while Central Arkansas and Southeastern Louisiana fell out of the top-two following their first FCS losses of the year.
The rankings are compiled similar to the STATS FCS Top 25, with first place receiving 11 votes, 10 for second place and so on … all the way down to one vote for 11th place. This week’s voters are myself, David Berry of the American Press, Matt Faye of the Beaumont Enterprise and Mike Gegenheimer of Houma Today.
So without further ado, here are our Southland Conference power rankings following Week 6 of the college football season:
1. Nicholls (3-2, 2-0)
Last week: T-3
The Colonels proved they still belong among the SLC elite with a dominating 34-14 win over Central Arkansas in a game that wasn’t as close as its score. It was the best performance of the year in all three phases, including on defense where a full-strength Sully Laiche kept UCA below season averages in points and yards.
The big question now is if the offense can produce while superstar wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon is on the mend. He put up 140 yards in the first half vs UCA and has been the primary (and at times only) receiving threat this year. But he didn’t return to the field after halftime and wore a sling when he finally emerged from the locker room. Nicholls is dangerously depleted at receiver right now, likely forcing it to lean on the run game even more than it already was. - Gegenheimer
2. Sam Houston State (4-2, 3-0)
Last week: T-3
It’s difficult to judge just how good the first-place Bearkats are three games into Southland Conference play. They’ve won all three by double digits, but have faced adversity in comeback wins each of the past two weeks — including a 31-20 victory over rival Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
SHSU’s defense has led the way for the Kats, ranking first in the FCS in takeaways, second in third-down defense, ninth in rushing defense, 12th in scoring defense and 20th in total defense. However, there are questions on the other side of the ball. Starting quarterback Eric Schmid is sidelined with a broken hand, while Ty Brock has been hindered by an ankle injury since taking over two weeks ago at McNeese. As these two get closer to full strength, the offense — which already ranks second in the Southland in points and yards per game — could take off. - Criswell
3. Central Arkansas (3-2, 1-1)
Last week: 1
The Bears are still a good team. One bad game doesn’t change that. They got beat by a Nicholls team that thrives at home and got out to a fast start.
But the biggest problem facing UCA is the offensive line. It’s allowed a league-high 19 sacks this season, including 12 against three conference opponents. Nicholls took advantage of this by bullying up front and controlling the game. It might also help explain why a team that routinely finishes in the top half of the SLC in rushing offense is only averaging 86.8 yards per game now. - Gegenheimer
4. Southeastern Louisiana (3-2, 2-1)
Last week: 2
The Lions dug a deep hole early against McNeese that they were able to climb out of. But SLU's defense, which had started the season well, has really struggled as of late. The Cowboys had their best offensive game of the season by a wide margin against Lance Guidry's boom-or-bust defense. The offense put up numbers as it usually does. But if the defense doesn't tighten up, the Lions' conference title and playoff aspirations will evaporate.
It won't get easier for SLU as they host Incarnate Word for homecoming this weekend. The Cardinals seem to be finding their groove and that offense will provide the Lions another tough test. - Berry
5. Incarnate Word (3-2, 2-1)
Last week: 6
The Cardinals have responded to a conference-opening blowout loss to SHSU in promising fashion, bouncing back with a pair of close wins over Abilene Christian and Houston Baptist. Saturday’s showdown with SLU will be a pivotal point in each team’s season. - Criswell
6. Houston Baptist (4-2, 1-1)
Last week: 7
The early-season honeymoon is over for the Huskies, who fell 38-36 to UIW in their first real FCS test of 2019. HBU’s offense still leads the nation in total, passing and scoring offense, and it looks like this unit will need to carry the team moving forward. They get a chance to rebound Saturday against a struggling ACU team. - Criswell
7. McNeese (3-3, 1-2)
Last week: T-8
The Cowboys desperately needed a win on Saturday to avoid their first 0-3 Southland Conference start since 2004. Career performances from quarterback Cody Orgeron and running back Elijah Mack, plus two early turnovers were enough for McNeese to survive a furious Southeastern Louisiana rally that saw them twice take the lead before the Cowboys finished the job. - Berry
How good this team is still remains to be seen, but if McNeese can get its first road win of the season over Central Arkansas, they have a chance to make a run with the light part of the schedule coming up. - Berry
8. Stephen F. Austin (1-5, 1-2)
Last week: T-8
The Lumberjacks don’t slide in the power rankings despite falling to 1-2 in league play. That’s how impressive they were in Saturday’s 31-20 loss to Sam Houston State.
SFA dominated the start of the game, out-gaining Sam Houston State 141-9 in the first quarter and taking a 10-0 lead early in the second. The Lumberjacks trailed for most of the second half but scored 10 points in a span of 34 seconds to reclaim the lead briefly in the fourth quarter.
Ultimately, SFA will need more quality wins to move into the top half of the power rankings. But the team’s potential certainly appears to be bright heading into a winnable game against Abilene Christian on Oct. 19. - Criswell
9. Lamar (3-3, 1-2)
Last week: 10
The Cardinals stopped the bleeding on Saturday, using a fourth-quarter comeback to take down Abilene Christian 27-24 at home. It was the first conference win for Lamar, led by senior quarterback Jordan Hoy’s best effort of the year. The Cardinals are looking to turn things around with a late-season run similar to last year’s. They’ll need any such streak to start this weekend at Sam Houston, but beating the Bearkats is a tough task for anyone right now. - Faye
10. Abilene Christian (2-4, 1-3)
Last week: 7
Each of ACU’s four conference games have been decided by a single possession. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, those close calls haven’t been going their way as of late. ACU’s three Southland losses have come by 11 combined points, but the 1-3 record is all the matters. A mid-September win over McNeese was a step in the right direction, but the Wildcats look like they’re in for a long season. - Faye
11. Northwestern State (0-5, 0-2)
Last week: 11
With games against Nicholls and Central Arkansas coming up the next two Saturday’s, an 0-4 start to Southland play appears likely for the last-place Demons. - Criswell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.