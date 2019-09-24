With Week 4 of the college football season in the books, we’re excited to unveil our first set of Southland Conference Power Rankings.
The rankings are compiled similar to the STATS FCS Top 25, with first place receiving 11 votes, 10 for second place and so on … all the way down to one vote for 11th place. This week’s voters are myself, David Berry of the American Press and Matt Faye of the Beaumont Enterprise.
Each of us had a different first-place pick, with Central Arkansas (Criswell), Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls (Faye) all receiving votes for the top spot. Ultimately, it was UCA that topped the rankings.
So without further ado, here are our Southland Conference Power Rankings following the first full week of league play:
1. Central Arkansas (3-1, 1-0)
Four weeks into 2019, the Central Arkansas Bears have been one of the biggest enigmas in the FCS.
UCA ranked 32nd among teams to receive votes in the STATS FCS preseason poll. But after a season-opening upset at FBS Western Kentucky, followed by a pair of FCS wins and a competitive loss on the road to Mountain West contender Hawaii, the Bears have climbed to No. 15.
It’s difficult to gauge what to expect from them moving forward — after entering last weekend ranked last in the FCS with 33 rushing yards per game, they erupted for 146 yards with 6.3 yards per carry at Hawaii. We’ll catch a glimpse of just how good UCA can be against defending champion Nicholls on Oct. 5. - Criswell
2. Southeastern Louisiana (2-1, 1-0)
Three weeks into the season, the 19th-ranked Lions look like a legitimate conference title contender. Led by 307 passing yards from quarterback Chason Virgil, Southeastern’s offense sliced through Lamar’s secondary in the Southland opener. Questions remain on defense, but the Lions can keep pace with just about anyone. - Faye
T-3. Nicholls (2-1, 1-0)
The Colonels haven’t been as dominant as most would’ve predicted them to be entering the season, flirting an upset loss to Prairie View A&M and only leading Southland bottom-dweller Stephen F. Austin by five at one point in the second half. But at 2-0 against FCS competition, the defending co-conference champions remain among the league’s teams to beat. - Criswell
T-3. Sam Houston State (2-2, 1-0)
While the Sam Houston State Bearkats have an underwhelming non-conference resume, nobody is off to a better start in Southland play.
The Bearkats dismantled 2018 co-champion Incarnate Word in last week’s Southland opener, putting up 604 total yards in a 45-6 victory. Sophomore quarterback Eric Schmid passed for 531 yards — the second highest single-game total in school history — and five touchdowns, while the trio of Nathan Stewart, Dee Bowens and Ife Adeyi hauled in a combined 20 receptions for 414 yards and five scores. The defense didn’t look shabby either, forcing three turnovers and holding 2018 Southland Freshman of the Year Jon Copeland to 257 yards and zero touchdowns on less than 50% passing.
Sam Houston State hasn’t proved a ton in 2019, but it certainly passed the eye test in the first full week of league action. - Criswell
5. Houston Baptist (3-1, 1-0)
The surprise team of the Southland — and perhaps the FCS — this season has been Houston Baptist. The Huskies stomped Northwestern State 48-21 in their conference opener, and at 3-1 have already surpassed their win total of the past two years combined. - Criswell
6. Abilene Christian (2-2, 1-1)
Last weekend, the Wildcats struggled to score points, but also held the opposition off the scoreboard for the most part. Both of those things seem to be aberration going forward, especially as ACU hosts Incarnate Word this Saturday. - Berry
7. McNeese (2-2, 0-1)
The Cowboy defense has been solid and they held an explosive Abilene Christian offense to below its season averages in points and yards per game. But the offense has struggled all season and it only gets harder this weekend against a talented Sam Houston State defense. - Berry
8. Lamar (2-2, 0-1)
Despite showing flashes of the team that took the Southland by storm in 2018, Lamar has yet to play a complete game this season. A young Cardinals’ defense has struggled in key moments, while senior quarterback Jordan Hoy has been inconsistent. Lamar’s homecoming game against a down SFA team couldn’t come at a better time. - Faye
9. Incarnate Word (1-2, 0-1)
The 2018 co-conference champions appeared lost from start to finish during last weekend’s 45-6 thrashing at the hands of Sam Houston State. UIW might’ve allowed 60 points if the Bearkats kept their foot on the gas all game, but the greatest concern for the Cardinals should be the fact that Copeland was a non-factor at quarterback in his first conference test of 2019. - Criswell
10. Stephen F. Austin (0-4, 0-1)
While the Lumberjacks are winless after four weeks, the fact that they played Nicholls within five points for over a half last week provides a glimmer of optimism. - Criswell
11. Northwestern State (0-4, 0-1)
There’s no other way to put it: Northwestern State has been a bad football team in 2019. The Demons have lost all four of their games by at least 22 points, including a 33-7 defeat at the hands of Division II Midwestern State. - Criswell
