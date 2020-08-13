Following two days of meetings between athletics directors and university presidents, the Southland Conference announced Thursday morning that it has postponed its 2020 fall sports seasons "with an intent to explore conference competition in the spring semester."
The Southland will allow institutions to participate in limited fall competition, but did not expand beyond that. The league also stated in a release that presidents for its 13 member schools have authorized the planning of spring championships for volleyball, soccer and cross country.
It appears that football teams will be allowed to maintain non-conference commitments for 2020. At the moment, Sam Houston State — which had both of its non-conference opponents cancel their season — does not have any plans to play football this fall.
“After thoughtful consideration, the Southland Conference Board of Directors reached consensus in postponing league competition for our fall semester sports,” Dr. Houston Davis, Board Chair and President of the University of Central Arkansas, said. “Protecting competitive opportunities in a safe manner for our student-athletes was paramount in the review, and a delay to the spring allows campuses and athletic departments to get a better handle on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The Board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek,” Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett added. “While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.”
According to sources, decision-makers within the conference felt confident early last week about the ability to conduct a football season this fall. Developments since then, however, shifted this tone.
Southland Conference commissioner Tom Burnett on discussions for FCS playoffs in the spring pic.twitter.com/s3sZZEtgn8— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 13, 2020
The FCS falling below the threshold to conduct a postseason this fall — the NCAA recently stated that 50% of eligible schools must compete in the regular season for a sport to be eligible for playoffs — was one potential factor. Another was a recent report out of Beaumont.
According to the Beaumont Enterprise, Lamar — which had its football team report to campus in late June — conducted just its second round of COVID-19 testing last Friday. Nearly 20% of 181 student-athletes tested positive, including 32 football players.
The NCAA Board of Governors released specific requirements for schools to conduct fall sports last week, which included stricter testing guidelines.
BURNETT WEIGHS IN ON SPRING FCS POSTSEASON
Southland Conference commissioner Tom Burnett spoke with the media shortly after Thursday's decision was announced to discuss an array of topics, including what the FCS playoffs could look like in the spring.
While he was unable to provide many specifics, with discussions for a spring football championship still in the early stages, Burnett did note that financial restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will likely mean a reduction in the typically 24-team postseason field.
"Obviously we have investment, because when things are normal we've been hosting the FCS championship game here in Frisco for the last decade — and we're definitely looking forward to the beginning of a new five-year agreement here in Frisco. But right now it's about, 'What could that possibly look like?'" Burnett said. "I don't know that I exactly know, there has been some modeling, but one expectation I would share for you is don't expect the 24-team bracket like we normally have.
"What we're learning with our NCAA championships, and this shouldn't surprise anyone, everything they do to try to provide championship experiences is going to become more expensive. We have to assume that we're still going to be in the Covid-era. There's going to have to be testing done. Travel is different than it has been. I don't know if you can put a football team on two busses anymore. It might be 4-5 busses. Airline travel is going to be different. There's an expectation that any NCAA championships are going to be much more expensive."
Burnett went on to discuss the far-reaching implications and logistical challenges presented by moving fall championships to the spring.
"I think you're going to see brackets maybe reduced in size," the commissioner added. "I said not to expect a 24-team bracket (in football), but you also may not be able to expect the 64-team bracket in volleyball or soccer. You may expect to see NCAA championships played at fewer sites to be in better control the environment, as opposed to teams traveling all over the country. There are a lot of complications to work through, but once that gets established, that's going to allow us to work back with some scheduling ideas.
"We've done some modeling internally on what that spring could look like, but that's a simple exercise of picking up your current schedule and sliding it to another place on the calendar to see what it looks like and how it impacts other events. We have a big basketball tournament planned for March, and we have other championship events. There's the Final Four at the beginning of April, so there are a lot of complications that are going to take some time to answer, but I know a lot of good people are working on it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.