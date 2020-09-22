Sam Houston State and six other Southland Conference teams received a glimpse at what their 2021 spring football season will look like on Tuesday, with the league announcing its plans to resume football championship competition.
In an unprecedented move in the 58-year history of the league, Southland play will begin February 20 and continue through April 10, featuring six league games for its participating seven members – Sam Houston State, Incarnate Word, Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State and Southeastern Louisiana.
The Bearkats will open the season on the road on Feb. 20 at Incarnate Word, with their home opener set for Feb. 27 against Southeastern Louisiana.
"We are very pleased to confirm our delayed 2020 Southland Conference football schedule into the 2021 spring semester," Southland commissioner Tom Burnett said. "While the spring playing opportunity will be different in many ways, we are looking forward to providing this competitive and championship opportunity for our participating football programs, their student-athletes and coaches, and all of the fans and followers of Southland football."
Southland presidents approved the postponement of league football and other fall sports to the spring semester, and later agreed on an opt-out opportunity with the spring plan. Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Houston Baptist and Stephen F. Austin committed to playing football exclusively in the fall, while in other sports, all 13 members are expected to fully participate in the spring competitive season.
Spring schedules for other fall sports will be announced in the near future.
With the new schedule, Southland teams will vie for a league championship, with the winner receiving an automatic berth to the adjusted NCAA Division I Football Championship. The FCS playoffs, with a reduced bracket from 24 to 16 teams, will include 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large bids and a first-round starting date of April 24.
The NCAA Championship Game, hosted by the Southland Conference for the last decade, is scheduled to return to Frisco's Toyota Stadium on the weekend of May 15-16.
"When we first started looking at the difference between playing football in the fall or the spring, the priority for us was having the chance to play for a championship," Sam Houston State athletics director Bobby Williams said. "With the recent decision by both the Southland Conference and the NCAA Board of Directors to hold an FCS playoff and national championship game, the decision to play in the spring was a no-brainer for us. We have a standard in our department, and that is playing for championships."
The six-game, single round-robin football schedule will feature each team playing three home games and three away games in an eight-week period. Each team will have multiple open dates during the slate to provide flexibility if schedule changes are necessary. Further, the NCAA has approved a maximum of eight total games in a 13-week period that begins January 23. Non-conference opportunities will be determined at a later date.
Sam Houston State will have a bye week following its home opener against Southeastern Louisiana before hosting two-time defending league champion Nicholls on March 13. The Bearkats will then face Lamar (March 20) and Northwestern State (April 1) on the road, before returning home for their April 10 season finale against McNeese.
"We talked to our players about not playing in the fall, (and) I think the program was disappointed," Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler said. "But when they understood there was a chance to play for a championship in the spring, it really got everyone excited. As I've said many times, this program has been in five Final Fours in the last decade, and that is rarified air. We want to add a national championship to this program's resume and it's great to be at a place where the administration understands that is the goal of the program."
This schedule will be contingent upon current health conditions in each university community, following the guidance from the NCAA and local medical authorities. Game management details, ticketing and attendance matters, media and broadcast issues and other operational details will be determined by the Southland and the host institutions.
